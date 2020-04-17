YOUR STORY: Lakeshore General Hospital nurses, staff lend a hand at Herron CHSLD

Nurses and other staff from the Lakeshore General have been helping out the Herron CHSLD in Dorval, where 31 seniors have died - and they've been pitching in long before the call for help from the Quebec premier.

Nearly 30 nurses plus some patient attendants and secretarial staff stepped up and started helping last weekend after they heard about the terrible situation at the Herron, an initiative started by nurse Tina Phair.

The head of ER Dr. Tom Kaufman told CJAD 800 the employees went in knowing it was going to be a difficult situation with little protective equpment and not knowing if they were going to be paid.

Kaufman said they did it anyway "out of the kindness of their hearts" with many of them going to work at the Herron before or after pulling their own shifts and some on their own time inbetween.

Kaufman said the regional health authority will end up paying them.

Kaufman adds he is extremely proud of his staff, calling them "the greatest team."

