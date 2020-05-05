YOUR STORY: Montreal company hoping its sanitizing cabinet could help with PPE shortages

A family-owned company based in Montreal has developed a PPE sanitizing cabinet in hopes it will help with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) shortages.

MTL Cool normally specializes in manufacturing refrigerators for commercial needs but VP of sales and marketing Roberto Panetta said they felt they could branch out.

"We knew there was a need for this kind of technology and we already had the tools to build what we were envisioning," said Panetta in an interview with CJAD 800.

"Instead of using cooling equipment, we switched to heat."

Panetta said their team met on April 7 to discuss what a prototype could look like.

By April 22, they were able to design, develop and manufacture the cabinet. The fridge-like piece of equipment uses heat and UVC light to kill bacteria and viruses. Panetta said hospital staff can hang multiple gowns and place gloves and masks inside so that they can be sanitized and re-used.

Panetta and his team were able to ship it out to the MUHC for testing last weekend. They aren't sure how long it will take to get feedback but Panetta is hoping it won't be long.

"If the cabinet does what we set out to do, it will be a game changer," said Panetta.

