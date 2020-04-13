YOUR STORY: Moving? Carpooling? Will you get ticketed?

Some listeners have been reaching out to yourstory@cjad.com with various questions about social distancing and the ministry of public security may have an answer for you.

One listener was wondering if they could help his friend move - just the two of them and wondering if they would get tickets since moving companies are deemed an essential service anyway.

Another listener asked if carpoolers could get tickets even if they are essential services workers, with letters attesting to that.

Montreal police redirected CJAD 800 to Montreal public health which in turn put the ball back in the camp of police.

The questions were finally answered by the public security ministry - it said it wouldn't comment on those cases but that police have discretionary powers and use their judgement to apply the law.

You could risk a ticket in such cases but it would be up to police to decide.

