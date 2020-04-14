YOUR STORY:On top of COVID-19, homeowners worried about possible spring flooding

Besides worrying about COVID-19, riverside homeowners in Laval and the Laurentians are concerned about flooding as their streets have been filling up with water.

When Juliett Zuniga saw water nearly a foot deep creeping up on her street, she wanted to know what Laval was doing to help.

"I called them, no answer," said Zuniga, who reached out to yourstory@cjad.com.

"I'm a single mother of two, so last year I had friends and family come and help me sandbag my house. Now with social distancing, how am I going to do that?"

Zuniga said what's also worriesome is that the flooding is about a month earlier this year compared to last year.

A Laval spokesperson tells CJAD 800 Zuniga's street is usually among those flooded during the spring thaw and the city does hand out sandbags for affected residents, though Zuniga says she wasn't one of them.

The spokesperson said residents in that area usually park higher up on the street and wear rainboots to get to their homes.

A Mirabel resident also contacted yourstory@cjad.com to say the same thing was happening on her street, except the water was even deeper.

A city spokesperson said the situation so far is under control: they are aware that the Rivière-du-Nord jumped its banks but that the area in question is among those that usually see flooding at this time, citing five streets that are partially or completely covered in water.

The spokesperson for Mirabel added that firefighters will begin visiting homes and give out flood prevention advice and as of tomorrow, the city will hold daily briefings.

Zuniga said after her house was flooded in both 2017 and 2019, she's worried she hasn't heard back from the city and it'll happen again.

"I'm already stressed out with COVID19. With the kids at home, (I'm) working from home and doing everything," said Zuniga.

"Now just thinking of this, sometimes you just want to give up."

Juliett Zuniga