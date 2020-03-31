Some Concordia students are upset that their final exams will be digitally recorded and monitored online by school officials, calling that impractical for some and a violation of privacy for many.

Second year sociology student Sophie Bourassa was among the 4000 people who signed the petition opposing online proctored exams, telling yourstory@cjad.com they did not sign up for this.

"Somebody will take control of my computer screen, my webcam and my microphone," said Bourassa, sharing the concerns expressed in the petition.

"They feel it's a breach of privacy. Some don't have web cams. Being that the stores are closed, they don't have access to purchasing that type of equipment."

Bourassa said she and her boyfriend are now working from their small apartment like many others.

"So he would definitely be in the background - I can't ask him to leave the home while I'm doing this. My thoughts go out to the people who have small children - perhaps the children will need attention during the exam."

The measure was introduced since universities moved the rest of the school year online due to measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Bourassa said this method is unnecessary for her course on Celtic Christianity.

"I could definitely see these proctored online exams for engineering students or students on the verge of graduating," said Bourassa.

Concordia University tells CJAD 800 it's still working out the details, including options for students who can't do it this way. It adds that only about 15% of exams will require this method and they are urging teachers to look at other measures.

Bourassa said she'll just drop the course if necessary.

"It's an elective and at 35 years old when I'm trying to finish university as quickly as possible, losing three credits is a real bummer but just out of principle I don't think it's fair," said Bourassa.