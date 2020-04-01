YOUR STORY: Pierrefonds bank turns away nurse amid COVID-19 concerns

A L'île-Bizard woman is upset, saying her bank in Pierrefonds wouldn't let her in because she told them she was a nurse.

Golda McLean said that before entering the TD bank on St-Jean Boulevard, she and other clients were asked if they had travelled recently or had contact with COVID-19 patients, which she said she did - as an ICU nurse at the MUHC.

"She said, 'No, I'm sorry - you guys might be angels but we're not serving nurses right now," said McLean, who reached out to yourstory@cjad.com.

"It's disappointing to hear but I understand that this disease is making a lot of people anxious."

McLean said she had a transaction that couldn't be done at the ATM so she left.

"If that's the policy, that's the policy. I don't know denying access to nurses is going to prevent the spread of COVID19," said McLean.

"As nurses we take the precautions - it doesn't make sense that they just look at us and deny access to nurses."

A spokesperson for the bank told CJAD 800 that prevention measures are in place and clients should only come to the bank only if necessary but adds they'd like to contact McLean and accomodate her if possible.

