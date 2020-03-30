YOUR STORY: Quebec truckers upset with companies blocking access to washrooms amid COVID-19 concerns

The Quebec Trucking Association has been asking companies open during the COVID-19 pandemic including shippers and receivers to keep their washrooms accessible for their truckers.

And while it says it's better than what it was two weeks ago, they still have some work to do to get the message out.

The association told CJAD 800 that the Quebec Transport Ministry has contacted associations such as the Conseil du Patronat, the Retail Council of Quebec and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business to officially spread the word and they accepted.

But Raymond, a 20-year trucking veteran, told yourstory@cjad.com not all companies have gotten the message or refuse to, listing at least four which have blocked access to their staff washrooms for truckers in the past week.

"Up until now it hasn't been a problem. I got there last Friday and I was advised, 'Nope, sorry, there's a portable potty outside,' " said Raymond who did not wish to be identified to protect his company.

Raymond said he and many of his colleagues are upset.

"We hear (Quebec Premier) François Legault thanking truck drivers as being the province's heroes for providing essential products for the population, yet while you're busy being a hero, you just don't need to use a real washroom, I guess," he said.

"How would you like to use (a portable toilet) now with the COVID-19 spreading the way it is? Second off, when you're driving a tractor-trailer and you're pulling a 53-foot van, it's not always easy to find a place to park legally so you can use the washroom."

The association said it's also asked the transport ministry to increase the cleaning and disinfection of public rest stops.

The Manitoba Trucking Association is also asking businesses to keep their washrooms and other facilities open to truckers.

