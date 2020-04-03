YOUR STORY: Urgences Santé paramedics concerned about running low on masks and gowns

It's not only nurses and doctors - Urgences Santé paramedics are also running low on masks and other medical gear.

A tip to yourstory@cjad.com expressed the concerns of paramedics having to use masks with ties but no elastics and having to resort to full protective jumpsuits instead of gowns which are in short supply - concerns that they won't have the proper equipment and still have to work.

"We're not there yet. I don't have an answer for that question to tell you the truth. That's the plan we don't want to see," said Urgences Santé sector chief Sylvain Lafrance.

"We are working around the clock and we are very preoccupied by the situation."

Lafrance said they just received a new batch of gowns and they are working hard on getting more supplies.

"We are doing a fit test with all our paramedics to receive a new type of mask that we just ordered," said Lafrance.

"We're confident that with the new masks - the 3M 6000 that we just received- that they'll have the respiratory protection they need."

They've also just received a new batch of gowns though they will not last long at this rate.

"For one call, a paramedic can use up to three gowns," said Lafrance.

Lafrance said they do have alternative full protective jumpsuits if necessary. He admits they can get hot but they are better than no protection.

"It's not just Urgences Santé - it's the whole country that needs masks and gowns and everything is ordered but as you know it takes time," said Lafrance.