YOUR STORY: Westmount closes lookout, restricts access to popular greenspace amid COVID-19 concerns

The city of Westmount is taking strict measures to make sure people don't congregate around popular greenspaces and public spaces.

The city has closed the lookout until further notice.

"What we saw on the last Saturday, on a beautiful sunny Saturday, was a ton of people up there and far too close together," said mayor Christina Smith in an interview with CJAD 800.

Smith said they replaced the yellow security tape people were ignoring with concrete blocks.

An NDG family tells yourstory@cjad.com they only found out about Westmount's new measures when they tried to park near Summit Circle, planning on their usual walkabout. New signs say only local traffic is allowed around there as well near Summit Woods and the lookout.

"What we were seeing was the street completely full with cars and I understand the need to get out and walk but the crowding and the grouping up there was something that we needed to address," said Smith.

Smith said anyone is allowed strolling around Summit Circle and Summit Woods so long as they walk up there and respect the physical distancing measures.

Smith said police and public security will be making regular rounds to enforce the rules.

