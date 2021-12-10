Youth centres and health institutions set to begin voting on agreement Monday

Voting will begin Monday at the APTS, the last major health and social services union to reach an agreement in principle on the renewal of its collective agreement with Quebec.

The union of technicians and professionals in the health-care sector (APTS) has 60,000 members in various health and youth centres. They include psychologists, social work technicians, medical imaging workers and laboratory workers.

The virtual assemblies will take place from Dec. 13 to 21.

In an interview on Friday, APTS president Robert Comeau said he was satisfied with this agreement in principle, which is recommended to the 60,000 members.

"We are pleased with this agreement," he said.

"There are a lot of gains and several bonuses, if I think of a two per cent bonus for people who have to supervise an intern, and the employer's contribution to the group insurance plan, which has been tripled. So these are concrete gains for each of the members of the APTS."

He also pointed out several gains compared to the employer's offer in June, including the fact that workers in youth centres will get more rest time, with the option to convert part of their premium into floating vacations.

"We also obtained a recognition bonus for medical imaging technologists, and this includes the entire family, including medical electrophysiology, nuclear medicine, radiation oncology and the entire laboratory family, for the work they did during the pandemic. So it's an amount that will be given to each of them," said Comeau.

The road to this agreement has been long and difficult.

The APTS began consulting its members on the latest government offer in June, seeing that the other health-care unions had reached an agreement with Quebec and that its negotiations were no longer progressing.

In the middle of its consultation process in September, Quebec offered $1 billion for measures to bring nurses back into the public system and to hire administrative officers to support them.

Irritated that Quebec was prepared to loosen its purse strings again for health-care workers like its members, the APTS interrupted its consultation. It returned to the bargaining table this fall -- hence the current tentative agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 10, 2021.