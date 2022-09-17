Youth convention and transportation on the leaders' agenda on the Quebec campaign trail

Quebecers on the electoral list started to receive information on the voting days that will determine the 125 representatives who will sit in the National Assembly.

On Saturday, day 21 of the election campaign, some leaders are taking the opportunity to sweeten their beaks in creameries, as well as speak on topics related to transportation and language and culture.

Three of the five main party leaders have confirmed that they will attend the annual Montreal Youth Force conference. Liberal leader Dominique Anglade, Quebec Solidaire (QS) co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, and Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon will all attend.

Also on Nadeau-Dubois' agenda is a news conference in Sherbrooke to present a commitment on transportation. The QS mid-campaign rally will be held in the evening at the Granada Theatre in Sherbrooke.

Quebec Conservative Party (QCP) leader Éric Duhaime also intends to talk about transportation, but more specifically about increasing the speed limit on highways. He will make this announcement in Lévis.

The PQ leader is planning a news conference on language and culture in Montreal. After a short stop in Repentigny for a lunchbox "pick-up," St-Pierre Plamondon will go to Jonquière for a party member rally.

On the Liberal side, Anglade will be visiting the Anjou borough's city hall and the city hall's flea markets. After a stop at a Montreal creamery, she will visit the local electoral office in the riding of Viau.

The leader of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), François Legault, will hold a news conference in Rimouski before heading to the riding of Rivière-du-loup-Témiscouata for a campaign dinner. After visiting a dairy bar, he will head to Lévis where a meeting with the mayor is scheduled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 17, 2022.