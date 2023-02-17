iHeartRadio
Zellers rolling out food trucks for Canadians 'craving a taste of nostalgia'


zellers-1-6031536-1660778482791

Adam Frisk
CTVNews.ca Producer, Local

Though you won't be able to sit on the old, cracked pleather benches and take in the thick smell of gravy and fries, while the gentle sound of clanging dishes provides the soundtrack for your lunch, Zellers plans to roll out food trucks for those "craving a taste of nostalgia."

Hudson’s Bay Co. (HBC) announced Friday the Canadian retail chain will be serving up "some fan favourites from the fondly remembered Zellers Family Restaurant."

"Zellers is mobilizing a fleet of food trucks to greet customers at its first locations opening this spring," HBC said in a press release. "And while Zellers is tuning the engines and pumping the tires, Canadians have been tasked with building the menu."

The iconic Canadian retailer said it was nearly impossible to open sit-down diner inside The Bay locations, so fans will have to settle for the food trucks.

Last week, Zellers announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada.

HBC said Friday Zellers fans can head over to Instagram and vote on 10 menu items, with five making the final cut.

"Following the initial stops at the store locations - and if customers embrace the comeback - the Zellers Diner on wheels will gear up to head out for its cross-Canada debut," HBC said.

The retailer said details on location and dates will be announced at a later time.

