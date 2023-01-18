Zellers set to open five stores in Quebec. Here's where they'll be

Hudson's Bay Company on Wednesday announced the locations of its first 25 Zellers shops in various Hudson's Bay shops across Canada.

Five of these locations will be in Quebec: Galeries d'Anjou in east-end Montreal, Place Rosemère on Montreal's north shore, Galeries de la Capitale in Quebec City, Promenades Gatineau in the Outaouais region and Carrefour de l'Estrie in Sherbrooke.

Of the nine sites selected for Ontario, two will be located in Ottawa: the Rideau Centre in downtown Ottawa and the St. Laurent Shopping Centre.

In the four Atlantic provinces, only two locations were selected, in Halifax and Sydney.

The Hudson's Bay Company announced last August that its Zellers banner would be revived, a decade after the discount chain closed most of its shops in Canada. It is committed to offering home décor, toys, baby products, clothing and pet accessories.

In addition to opening shops, Zellers will launch a new e-commerce website.

Zellers was founded in 1931 and acquired by the Hudson's Bay Company in 1978. The banner reached its peak in the late 1990s, with about 350 locations, before losing ground to big box competitors such as Walmart.

In 2011, Hudson's Bay Company announced plans to sell most of its remaining Zellers leases to U.S.-based Target, closing most of the shops until 2013, but Target's venture into Canada has subsequently been a flop.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 18, 2023