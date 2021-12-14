Zero tolerance for violence in schools, says unions

Teachers, education professionals and support staff are denouncing a recent wave of violence and threats at many Quebec schools.

Their unions, affiliated with the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), argue things have deteriorated and are "disturbing in many places."

"There are staff members who live with this on a daily basis: teachers, support staff, professional staff who are on the front lines, who have to manage all these aspects," said CSQ president Eric Gingras. "When it's not on social media, it's in the school. We've seen some very, very violent acts -- a teacher who was stabbed."

In a letter, Gingras admits many education workers are worried.

"The members are afraid, in many cases the children are afraid -- and the parents -- with everything that is happening," he said. "We saw it yesterday [Monday] and a lot of parents were asking questions. It's causing a lot of anxiety. Even if it's a hoax, children call home. We must not minimize these elements. And yes, there are fears."

The CSQ president is calling on all Quebecers, and not just those who work in the education field, to acknowledge that this is a problem that must be solved.

He insists there must be a "zero tolerance" policy for violence and threats, even if they're hoaxes.

"The political community must be part of the movement, the community, the private and the public," he said. "It's a call for everyone to stand up and say in unison that there will be zero tolerance for violence in all its forms."

The CSQ president is also calling for more acts of prevention across Quebec in order to make schools a safe and reassuring environment where it is safe for students to learn.

The letter is co-signed by Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE) President Josée Scalabrini, Fédération du personnel de soutien scolaire (FPSS) President Éric Pronovost, Fédération des professionnels de l'éducation (FPPE) President Jacques Landry and Fédération du personnel de l'enseignement privé (FPEP) President Stéphane Lapointe.

The CSQ represents the majority of elementary and secondary school teachers in Quebec, as well as education professionals and support staff.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 14, 2021.