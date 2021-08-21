iHeartRadio
Zucchini noodles recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

The Veggie Foodle brand Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles have been recalled due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. SOURCE: CFIA

Freshline Foods Ltd. is recalling its Veggie Foodle brand Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles due to possible Listeria contamination.

The product was sold in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and possibly other provinces, in 340 gram packages with an Aug. 18 best before date.

Consumers who have the noodles should either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

#CFIArecall Food Recall Warning (Listeria monocytogenes) – Veggie Foodle brand Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles https://t.co/DMFvHgs31p

— Canadian Food Inspection Agency (@InspectionCan) August 21, 2021

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and in some cases even death.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2021.

