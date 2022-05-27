Newsletters
Crews trying to dislodge ship in St. Lawrence SeawayA large ship carrying chemical products ran aground during its passage through the St. Lawrence Seaway early Friday morning, backing up maritime traffic as tugboats tried to dislodge it.
-
Quebec police discover woman's body in river nearly 18 months after disappearanceQuebec police discovered the body of a woman not seen for nearly 18 months in a stretch of the Riviere-Rouge.
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Roadwork in and around Montreal will result in closures this weekendMontreal commuters will want to avoid a stretch of Highway 13, the Mercier Bridge, Saint-Pierre Interchange and other areas in and around the city this weekend as roadwork is scheduled.
-
Officials monitoring a dozen bodies of water in Quebec for flood risksRainfall is expected in several regions of Quebec this weekend and a dozen bodies of water are under continuous surveillance by hte province's public safety ministry because of the risk of flooding.
-
Young Quebecers who give care at home will get help from new support teamA network of young psychosocial workers will be deployed over the next few weeks across Quebec to support fellow young people who, despite their age, play a role as a caregiver to a person with a mental disorder, including some of their parents.
-
Asian Heritage MonthCJAD 800 celebrates Asian Heritage Month in Montreal.
-
South Shore man arrested in violent sexual assault in wooded area of Hochelaga, MontrealA 36-year-old South Shore man is facing several serious charges, including assault by choking, suffocating and strangling, in connection with a violent sexual assault in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve earlier this month.
-
CF Montreal unveils new logo full of nods to team's historyIt's an image that ties in with the club's history, something that the old logo was criticized for lacking.