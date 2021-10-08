Osorio goal lifts Canada into a 1-1 tie with Mexico in World Cup qualifying game

Canada rallied to tie Mexico 1-1 on a Jonathan Osorio goal Thursday, picking up a valuable away point against elite opposition in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play.

The Canadian men have taken their lumps at Azteca Stadium in the past. But John Herdman's young team, despite missing some important pieces, showed in the first half and parts of the second that it can keep up with the CONCACAF powerhouse, giving as good as it got and sometimes more on hostile ground.

Tied 1-1 at the break, Mexico came on strong in a second half that was paused in the 59th minute for objectionable fan chants. The contest was originally slated to be played behind closed doors as punishment for such behaviour in the past but FIFA cut the sanction in half to one game, meaning fans were allowed in.

The Canadian men play No. 59 Jamaica in Kingston on Sunday before returning home to face No. 68 Panama at Toronto's BMO Field next Wednesday.

In other play Thursday, the U.S. defeated Jamaica 2-0 in Austin and Honduras tied visiting Costa Rica 0-0.