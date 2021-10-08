Osorio goal lifts Canada into a 1-1 tie with Mexico in World Cup qualifying game
Canada rallied to tie Mexico 1-1 on a Jonathan Osorio goal Thursday, picking up a valuable away point against elite opposition in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play.
The Canadian men have taken their lumps at Azteca Stadium in the past. But John Herdman's young team, despite missing some important pieces, showed in the first half and parts of the second that it can keep up with the CONCACAF powerhouse, giving as good as it got and sometimes more on hostile ground.
Tied 1-1 at the break, Mexico came on strong in a second half that was paused in the 59th minute for objectionable fan chants. The contest was originally slated to be played behind closed doors as punishment for such behaviour in the past but FIFA cut the sanction in half to one game, meaning fans were allowed in.
The Canadian men play No. 59 Jamaica in Kingston on Sunday before returning home to face No. 68 Panama at Toronto's BMO Field next Wednesday.
In other play Thursday, the U.S. defeated Jamaica 2-0 in Austin and Honduras tied visiting Costa Rica 0-0.
-
Elections officials announce judicial recount in Brome-MissisquoiA judicial recount will be held in the riding of Brome-Missisquoi at the request of the Bloc Quebecois, it was announced Friday by Canada's Chief Electoral Officer.
-
Police seize imitation automatic firearm, narcotics in Chaudiere-Appalaches regionIn their latest crackdown on gun violence, police seized an imitation automatic firearm, several rounds of ammunition, and various narcotics in the Saint-Henri de Levis Friday, in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region.
-
Montreal police arrest suspect in connection with West Island robberiesA suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with four West Island robberies, the SPVM announced Friday.
-
Quebec minister says Montreal family doctors don't work enough, shifts new jobs to suburbsPoliticians and doctors are angry after a sudden shift of 30 doctor positions from the city to the nearby suburbs—which the health minister defended by saying Montreal doctors need to work harder. The move has been called political interference and has already sparked a legal challenge.
-
Quebec paramedics 'light years away' from proper deal on compensation, union saysAs Quebec asks paramedics to help out in hospitals and CHSLDs, a union representing them says the workers are "light years away" from real wage recognition for their contribution.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants legal protection for Indigenous languages, but one chief takes issueAfter a flurry of debate over the Legault government's sincerity on Indigenous issues, opposition party Québec Solidaire (QS) is asking it to put its money where its mouth is and give new legal protection to a dozen Indigenous languages.
-
Health-care workers who refuse to get vaccinated should have their licences suspended: Quebec health minister'There is a position that is being developed by the various professional orders and I think that people who thought they could go work elsewhere may be in for a surprise in the next few days,' Minister Dube said Friday.
-
Montreal weekend traffic: Give thanks if you don't need to use the Louis-H-Lafontaine tunnelMontreal and South Shore drivers will be contending with some closures this weekend, most notably another weekend shutdown of the Louis-H-Lafontaine tunnel to Longueuil.
-