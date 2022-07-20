Dave Fisher In Memoriam Audio

This one's a tough one. Got the call this afternoon that my friend and mentor Dave Fisher has passed away at the age of 71. Dave made my career. He made me a better radio announcer. He made us all better. https://t.co/10jauwrwsb — Dan Laxer (@DanLaxerLive) July 20, 2022

Sleep gently and peacefully, Dave Fisher, a familiar, honey voice at ⁦@CJAD800⁩. I guested with Dave many weekend mornings over the years to talk sports and, at dawn from Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, the Formula 1 Grand Prix. He was a wonderful part of Montreal’s airwaves. pic.twitter.com/zZYXDcvamm — Dave Stubbs 🇨🇦 (@Dave_Stubbs) July 21, 2022

This hurts. Spent years working with Dave in the 80s and early 90s. Incredibly smooth and knowledgeable. Ultra professional. He loved the kids in the sports department @ElliottFPrice 😢 https://t.co/otxvs6CEak — Mitch Melnick (@HunterZThompson) July 20, 2022

Dave Fisher had such a pleasant, comforting voice - one that was familiar to so many. I didn't know him personally, but when I was a weekend reporter, I always used to listen to him @CJAD800 while driving to work. He became a part of my weekend routine. Condolences to his family. https://t.co/JFXH1XLYAA — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) July 21, 2022

I’m so sad to hear this!! I was a long time F1 contributor to Dave’s show on @CJAD800 and it was always an ultimate pleasure for me! What a great radio host but mostly, an amazingly nice and genuine man! 🙏 RIP Dave — Pierre Houde (@PierreHoudeRDS) July 21, 2022

So sorry to hear this news. He was such a delight to work with. Attentive and interested. A great broadcaster and a great guy. My deepest condolences to his family and friends and everyone at @CJAD800 — schnurmacher (@talkradiotommy) July 20, 2022

Dave. Around the halls you didn’t need to use a last name. He was a classic. Devoted to his craft and his orbit of contributors and colleagues. Maybe the only time I didn’t see him in a tropical shirt was a chance meeting in the tropics. Big-hearted. #RIPDave — Rick Moffat (@RickMoffat) July 20, 2022