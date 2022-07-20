iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Dave Fisher In Memoriam Audio

CJAD 800 Trivia Show Co-Host Dan Laxer and Montreal Gazette Columnist Bill Brownstein:

 
Host of The Andrew Carter Morning Show, Andrew Carter:


CJAD 800 newscaster Trudie Mason:


Former CJAD 800 General Manager Rob Braide:


Former CJAD 800 traffic reporter, Cindy Aikman:


CTV News Montreal: Dave Fisher dies at 71:


CTV News Montreal: Dave Fisher retires:

 

Montreal Gazette: Dave Fisher signs off:

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*