Born and raised in Montreal, John Moore arrived in Toronto in 2003 to take over the afternoon show on NEWSTALK 1010 but was already a regular contributor to the morning show since 1999 – the show he currently hosts. Moore in the Morning, the informative morning show airs Monday to Friday 5:30AM – 9AM. John holds a degree in Communications from Concordia University and graduated from the School of Community and Public Affairs.

He cut his teeth as a hard news reporter and anchor in the 1980s before moving into entertainment and arts reporting which involved fewer separatist rallies and more free wine. His movie reviews and freewheeling entertainment commentaries were a staple for years on several Montreal stations, NEWSTALK 1010 and Global Television.

John was one of the founders of the award winning On the Spot Improv and spent years playing reporters and evil lawyers in film and television. He worked as a director and reporter at the French language CBC for two years before they decided his accent wasn’t nearly as cute as everyone had thought. Moore also writes regularly for The National Post.