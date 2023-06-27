25 acts to check out at the 2023 Montreal Jazz Festival

The 43rd edition of the Montreal Jazz Festival kicks off on June 28 and runs until July 9. As with previous years, the festival is largely centered around Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles and features a mix of free programming and paid concerts. Although the roster of acts and music genres is quite exhaustive, we've compiled a list of just some of the artists that are worth checking out this year. George Benson

June 29, 7:30pm @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier Often described as one of the jazz guitar greats, George Benson has won 10 Grammys and hit triple platinum in 1976 with his album, Breezin'. He will be joined by Randy Waldman, Chris Walker and Mark Simmons. Ranee Lee

June 30, 7pm + 9:30pm @ Upstairs Jazz One of Montreal's most-talented performers, everything that Ranee Lee touches is gold: singing, songwriting, acting and storytelling. She celebrates her 35th year in Montreal with shows at Upstairs Jazz. Buddy Guy

June 30, 7:30pm @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier At 86 years old, Buddy Guy is a long way from the cotton plantations in Louisiana, where he spent most of his childhood. He has since been honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys and a record 38 Blues Music Awards. John Scofield

June 30, 8pm @ Monument National Bebop, blue and jazz funk all come together in John Scofield's music. You don't get any more smooth or laid back than this. Snarky Puppy

June 30, 8:30pm @ Mtelus Snarky Puppy could only be described as a formation of musical vagabonds who have all worked with the biggest names in jazz. They dip into a multitude of genres including jazz, funk and world beats.

Dawn Tyler Watson

July 1, 9pm + 11pm @ Rogers Stage (Free) Canadian blues and jazz singer Dawn Tyler Watson made waves with her 2019 album Mad Love. She has since won over the hearts of Montrealers and rightfully earns a place at this year's festival. Urban Science Brass Band

July 1, 11pm @ Club Montreal TD (Free) This Montreal formation never ceases to impress -- they combine the energy of a New Orleans brass band along with some hip hop hits to create a massive party. Tim Brady: Instruments of Happiness

July 2, 2-4pm @ La Grande Place du Complexe Desjardins (Free) 4 soloists and 4 conductors perform Tim Brady's Because really big jazz guitar chords: sound like this!... alongside 100 electric guitars! Contemporary meets jazz meets noise meets rock to create a full immersive experience! Vance Joy

July 2, 9:30pm @ TD Stage (Free) Although he may be an odd fit for a jazz fest, Vance Joy is the perfect fit for a summer concert series. This Australian singer-songwriter has been a festival favourite worldwide with his folk-inspired pop songs. The Heavyweights Brass Band

July 3-5, 5pm around Place des festivals (Free) Catch "Canada's reigning champions of feel-good horn music" as they make their way around the outdoor Jazz Fest site. Herbie Hancock

July 3, 7:30pm @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier Hancock's experimental nature is what distinguished him throughout his career. Having played around with jazz, funk and electro, he is largely credited with the birth of post-bop. Over the span of his career, he has won 14 Grammy Awards. Diana Krall

July 4+5, 7:30pm @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier Named the second greatest jazz artist of the decade in the early 2000s, Krall has sold 15 million albums during the span of her career. DOMi & JD Beck

July 4, 9:30pm @ TD Stage (Free) This jazz duo gained prominence thanks to the internet. They have played alongside jazz legends including Herbie Hancock, Anderson .Paak, Thundercat and more. Their performance can only be described as eccentric, intricate with comedic elements. Thundercat

July 5, 9:30pm @ TD Stage (Free) Stephen Lee Bruner, better known as Thundercat, got his start as part of thrash metal band Suicidal Tendencies. He has since transitioned into a soul R&B and funk career and has garnered numerous accolades.