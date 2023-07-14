Brian's Grocery Bag: Beef, cheese, watermelon, strawberries and more
Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.
Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Here are this week's deals:
METRO (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)
- Lean Ground Beef - Value Pack 1200g avg. SALE: $9.97 avg.
- PLATINUM AAA Platinum Angus Striploin Steak SALE: $13.22 avg.
- Pork Tenderloins, Value Pack 2 per tray $15.41 avg.
- Chicken Legs with Back, Value Pack 6 legs per tray SALE: $10.54 avg.
- Romaine Lettuce Hearts 3pk REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99
- KRAFT Smooth Peanut Butter 1 kg REG:$5.77 SALE: $8.99
- Cooked Snow Crab Section SALE: $3.85 avg.
- SELECTION Cheese 400g SALE: 2 x $9.99
- Frozen Lobster Tail SALE: $7.99
- LYMEL Two Flavours Italian Sausages Pack REG: $10.49 SALE: $6.00 ea.
- PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 227g – 250g REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.97
- POPSICLE Flavoured Ice Pops $6.79 $3.99
- Local Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE:$3.99
- MAPLE LEAF Bacon REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99
- POST Cereal REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99
- Watermelon SALE: $7.99
MAXI (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)
- Lean Ground Beef - Club Size SALE: $17.21
- Chicken Drumsticks, Club Pack SALE: $10.20
- MAPLE LEAF Ground Chicken / Turkey REG: $8.00
- FLAMINGO Chicken Wings REG: $14.49 SALE: $7.99
- Chicken Breasts - Club Size SALE: $12.32 avg.
- BATON ROUGE BBQ Pork Back Ribs REG: $16.99 SALE: $9.77
- KRAFT Singles REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.99
- Watermelon REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.44
- Local Strawberries REG: $4.99
- No Name Bacon REG: $6.00 SALE: $5.00
- KELLOGG’s / GENERAL MILLS Cereal SALE: 2 x $7.00
SUPER C (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)
- Fresh Beef Ribsteak 3 per tray $15.42 avg.
- Lean Ground Beef - Value Pack1500g SALE: $19.08 avg.
- Chicken Drumstick, Value Pack 10 to 12 per tray SALE: $10.15 avg.
- Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 6 to 9 per tray SALE: $6.55 avg.
- Side Ribs Pork 2 per tray $14.66 avg.
- CRACKER BARREL Cheese 400 g REG: $8.79 SALE: $5.47
- CASHMERE Toilet Paper 15 pk REG: $12.99 SALE: $6.97
- MAPLE LEAF Prime Boneless Chicken Breasts 2pk SALE: $6.77
- Local Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE:$3.97
- Cherries SALE: $2.97lb
- OASIS Orange Juice 1.5L REG: $2.97 SALE: $4.79
- HEINZ Trio REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.77
- Watermelon REG: $5.97
- GENERAL MILLS Cereal SALE: 2 x $7.00
WALMART (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)
- Cherries SALE: $1.64lb
- Simple Juice, Drinks or Lemonade REG: $4.48 SALE: $2.77
- Lou's Kitchen Fully Cooked Ribs REG: $13.97 SALE: $8.97
- POST Cereal REG: $5.47 SALE: $4.47
- ROYAL Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $27.97 SALE: $18.97
- Great Value Cheese Block 400g – 450g SALE: 2 x $11.00
- Our Finest Orange Juice 1.54L REG: $3.48
IGA (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)
- Value Club Pack Chicken Drumsticks 12 drumsticks SALE: $11.24 avg.
- Family Size Extra Lean Ground Beef 900g SALE: $16.25avg.
- Compliments Cheese 400 g REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.99
- Cherries REG: $2.94 PRICE MEMBER: $2.44
- PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 227g – 257g REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.99
- KELLOGG’s Cereal REG: $7.29 SALE: $3.49
- LESTERS Hot Dogs REG: $5.49 SALE: $2.99
- HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99
- Local Strawberries REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.99
- Chicken Breasts with Back - 1 Breast SALE: $8.25 avg.
- Watermelon REG: $7.99
- MAPLE LEAF Bacon REG: $7.99
PROVIGO (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)
- Lean Ground Beef SALE: $10.39
- Chicken Drumsticks, Club Pack SALE: $10.20
- Extra Lean Ground Beef SALE: $8.36
- Chicken Thighs SALE: $5.22 avg.
- Fresh Atlantic Salmon with Skin Club Size SALE: $16.55 avg.
- No Name Bacon REG: $6.99 PRICE MEMBER: $4.99
- Romaine Lettuce Hearts 3pk REG: $5.99 SALE: $1.99
- P’tit Quebec Cheese REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.49
- CASHMERE Toilet Paper REG: $13.99 SALE: $6.99
- KRAFT Deluxe Cheese Slices REG: $7.29 SALE: $3.99
- HELLMAN’s Mayonnaise 890ml REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.99
- OASIS Orange Juice 1.5L REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.49
- Watermelon REG: $8.99
- Strawberries SALE: $3.99
PHARMAPRIX (Jul 15th - Jul 20th 2023)
** indicates sales for Saturday and Sunday only
- **Doritos Chips SALE: 2 x $7.00
- **Christie Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00
- **KRAFT Peanut Butter 750 g - 1 kg SALE: $5.99
- **ROYALE Toilet Paper 8 – 12 pk SALE: $6.99
- **TIDE Detergent 1.09L – 1.53L SALE : $5.99
- **COLGATE Toothpaste / Toothbrushes SALE: $0.99
- **Eggs SALE: $3.29
- **No Name Bacon SALE: $4.99
- **Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream SALE: $4.99
- **SAPUTO / NO NAME Cheese 400g SALE: 2 x $10.00
- BENADRYL Allergy Caplets (100), REACTINE (25) or Tablets (30 - 36) SALE: $24.99
- ADVIL Ibuprofen 200mg Ibuprofen Tablets (250) or Liquid Gels (180-115) Pain Relief Products SALE: $25.99
- TROPICANA Beverages 1,54L - 1,75L SALE: $3.99
- HELLMAN’s Mayonnaise 710ml - 890ml SALE: $6.99
- PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 227g – 250g SALE: $4.79
- MAPLE LODGE FARMS Chicken Wieners SALE: $2.99
JEAN COUTU (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)
- CHARMIN Toilet Paper 8pk REG : $12.99 SALE : $5.99
- TIDE/DOWNY/BOUNCE Selected detergents and fabric softeners SALE: $5.99
- BENADRYL, REACTINE selected products SALE: $10.99 - $32.99
- TYLENOL Selected products SALE: $18.99 - $21.99
- POLYSPORIN SALE: $12.99 - $13.99
- DOVE, DOVE Men+Care, DEGREE Selected hair and body care products SALE: $3.99
PRICE COMPARISON
- CHICKEN LEGS
SUPER C – $10.15 avg.
MAXI - $10.20 avg.
PROVIGO - $10.20 avg.
METRO - $10.54 avg.
IGA - $11.24 avg.
- GROUND BEEF
METRO - $9.97 avg.
PROVIGO - $10.39
IGA - $16.25 avg.
MAXI - $17.21
SUPER C – $19.08 avg.
- CHEESE
IGA - $3.99
METRO - 2 x $9.99
SUPER C – $5.47
PHARMAPRIX - 2 x $10.00 (SAT & SUN ONLY)
WALMART - 2 x $11.00
- STRAWBERRIES
SUPER C – $3.97
METRO - $3.99
PROVIGO - $3.99
MAXI - $4.99
IGA - $4.99
- CHERRIES
SUPER C – $0.66 / 100 g
METRO - $0.88 / 100 g
WALMART - $1.64lb
MAXI - $2.97lb
IGA - $2.94lb (PRICE MEMBER - $2.44lb)
PROVIGO - $5.99/ 1lb
- WATERMELON
MAXI - $3.44
SUPER C – $5.97
METRO - $7.99
IGA - $7.99
PROVIGO - $8.99