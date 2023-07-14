iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Brian's Grocery Bag: Beef, cheese, watermelon, strawberries and more


brians-grocery-bag
Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.

Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Here are this week's deals:

METRO (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)

  • Lean Ground Beef - Value Pack 1200g avg. SALE: $9.97 avg.
  • PLATINUM AAA Platinum Angus Striploin Steak SALE: $13.22 avg.
  • Pork Tenderloins, Value Pack 2 per tray $15.41 avg.
  • Chicken Legs with Back, Value Pack 6 legs per tray SALE: $10.54 avg.
  • Romaine Lettuce Hearts 3pk REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99
  • KRAFT Smooth Peanut Butter 1 kg REG:$5.77 SALE: $8.99
  • Cooked Snow Crab Section SALE: $3.85 avg.
  • SELECTION Cheese 400g SALE: 2 x $9.99
  • Frozen Lobster Tail SALE: $7.99
  • LYMEL Two Flavours Italian Sausages Pack REG: $10.49 SALE: $6.00 ea.
  • PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 227g – 250g REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.97
  • POPSICLE Flavoured Ice Pops $6.79 $3.99
  • Local Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE:$3.99
  • MAPLE LEAF Bacon REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99
  • POST Cereal REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99
  • Watermelon SALE: $7.99

MAXI (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)

  • Lean Ground Beef - Club Size SALE: $17.21
  • Chicken Drumsticks, Club Pack SALE: $10.20
  • MAPLE LEAF Ground Chicken / Turkey REG: $8.00
  • FLAMINGO Chicken Wings REG: $14.49 SALE: $7.99
  • Chicken Breasts - Club Size SALE: $12.32 avg.
  • BATON ROUGE BBQ Pork Back Ribs REG: $16.99 SALE: $9.77
  • KRAFT Singles REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.99
  • Watermelon REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.44
  • Local Strawberries REG: $4.99
  • No Name Bacon REG: $6.00 SALE: $5.00
  • KELLOGG’s / GENERAL MILLS Cereal SALE: 2 x $7.00

SUPER C (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)

  • Fresh Beef Ribsteak 3 per tray $15.42 avg.
  • Lean Ground Beef - Value Pack1500g  SALE: $19.08 avg.
  • Chicken Drumstick, Value Pack 10 to 12 per tray SALE: $10.15 avg.
  • Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 6 to 9 per tray SALE: $6.55 avg.
  • Side Ribs Pork 2 per tray $14.66 avg.
  • CRACKER BARREL Cheese 400 g REG: $8.79 SALE: $5.47
  • CASHMERE Toilet Paper 15 pk REG: $12.99 SALE: $6.97
  • MAPLE LEAF Prime Boneless Chicken Breasts 2pk SALE: $6.77
  • Local Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE:$3.97
  • Cherries SALE: $2.97lb
  • OASIS Orange Juice 1.5L REG: $2.97 SALE: $4.79
  • HEINZ Trio REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.77
  • Watermelon REG: $5.97
  • GENERAL MILLS Cereal SALE: 2 x $7.00

WALMART (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)

  • Cherries SALE: $1.64lb
  • Simple Juice, Drinks or Lemonade REG: $4.48 SALE: $2.77
  • Lou's Kitchen Fully Cooked Ribs REG: $13.97 SALE: $8.97
  • POST Cereal REG: $5.47 SALE: $4.47
  • ROYAL Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $27.97 SALE: $18.97
  • Great Value Cheese Block 400g – 450g SALE: 2 x $11.00
  • Our Finest Orange Juice 1.54L REG: $3.48

IGA (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)

  •  Value Club Pack Chicken Drumsticks 12 drumsticks SALE: $11.24 avg.
  • Family Size Extra Lean Ground Beef 900g SALE: $16.25avg.
  • Compliments Cheese 400 g REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.99
  • Cherries REG: $2.94 PRICE MEMBER: $2.44
  • PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 227g – 257g REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.99
  • KELLOGG’s Cereal REG: $7.29 SALE: $3.49
  • LESTERS Hot Dogs REG: $5.49 SALE: $2.99
  • HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99
  • Local Strawberries REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.99
  • Chicken Breasts with Back - 1 Breast SALE: $8.25 avg.
  • Watermelon REG: $7.99
  • MAPLE LEAF Bacon REG: $7.99 

PROVIGO (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)

  • Lean Ground Beef SALE: $10.39
  • Chicken Drumsticks, Club Pack SALE: $10.20
  • Extra Lean Ground Beef SALE: $8.36
  • Chicken Thighs SALE: $5.22 avg.
  • Fresh Atlantic Salmon with Skin Club Size SALE: $16.55 avg.
  • No Name Bacon REG: $6.99 PRICE MEMBER: $4.99
  • Romaine Lettuce Hearts 3pk REG: $5.99 SALE: $1.99
  • P’tit Quebec Cheese REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.49
  • CASHMERE Toilet Paper REG: $13.99 SALE: $6.99
  • KRAFT Deluxe Cheese Slices REG: $7.29 SALE: $3.99
  • HELLMAN’s Mayonnaise 890ml REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.99
  • OASIS Orange Juice 1.5L REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.49
  • Watermelon REG: $8.99
  • Strawberries SALE: $3.99

PHARMAPRIX (Jul 15th - Jul 20th 2023)
** indicates sales for Saturday and Sunday only

  • **Doritos Chips SALE: 2 x $7.00
  • **Christie Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00
  • **KRAFT Peanut Butter 750 g - 1 kg SALE: $5.99
  • **ROYALE Toilet Paper 8 – 12 pk SALE: $6.99
  • **TIDE Detergent 1.09L – 1.53L SALE : $5.99
  • **COLGATE Toothpaste / Toothbrushes SALE: $0.99
  • **Eggs SALE: $3.29
  • **No Name Bacon SALE: $4.99
  • **Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream SALE: $4.99
  • **SAPUTO / NO NAME Cheese 400g SALE: 2 x $10.00
  • BENADRYL Allergy Caplets (100), REACTINE (25) or Tablets (30 - 36) SALE: $24.99
  • ADVIL Ibuprofen 200mg Ibuprofen Tablets (250) or Liquid Gels (180-115) Pain Relief Products SALE: $25.99
  • TROPICANA Beverages 1,54L - 1,75L SALE: $3.99
  • HELLMAN’s Mayonnaise 710ml - 890ml SALE: $6.99
  • PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 227g – 250g SALE: $4.79
  • MAPLE LODGE FARMS Chicken Wieners SALE: $2.99

JEAN COUTU (JULY 13th – JULY 19th)

  • CHARMIN Toilet Paper 8pk REG : $12.99 SALE : $5.99
  • TIDE/DOWNY/BOUNCE Selected detergents and fabric softeners SALE: $5.99
  • BENADRYL, REACTINE selected products SALE: $10.99 - $32.99
  • TYLENOL Selected products SALE: $18.99 - $21.99
  • POLYSPORIN SALE: $12.99 - $13.99
  • DOVE, DOVE Men+Care, DEGREE Selected hair and body care products SALE: $3.99

PRICE COMPARISON

  • CHICKEN LEGS
    SUPER C – $10.15 avg.
    MAXI - $10.20 avg.
    PROVIGO - $10.20 avg.
    METRO - $10.54 avg.
    IGA - $11.24 avg.
     
  • GROUND BEEF
    METRO - $9.97 avg.
    PROVIGO - $10.39
    IGA - $16.25 avg.
    MAXI - $17.21
    SUPER C – $19.08 avg.
     
  • CHEESE
    IGA - $3.99
    METRO - 2 x $9.99
    SUPER C – $5.47
    PHARMAPRIX - 2 x $10.00 (SAT & SUN ONLY)
    WALMART - 2 x $11.00
     
  • STRAWBERRIES
    SUPER C – $3.97
    METRO - $3.99
    PROVIGO - $3.99
    MAXI - $4.99
    IGA - $4.99
     
  • CHERRIES
    SUPER C – $0.66 / 100 g
    METRO - $0.88 / 100 g
    WALMART - $1.64lb
    MAXI - $2.97lb
    IGA - $2.94lb (PRICE MEMBER - $2.44lb)
    PROVIGO - $5.99/ 1lb
     
  • WATERMELON
    MAXI - $3.44
    SUPER C – $5.97
    METRO - $7.99
    IGA - $7.99
    PROVIGO - $8.99
5

News

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*