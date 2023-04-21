iHeartRadio
Brian's Grocery Bag: Cereal, ice cream, peanut butter and more


Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.

Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Here are some deals to take advantage of this week:

METRO (April 20th – 26th)

  • Kraft Singles REG: $6.19 SALE: $2.97
  • Lafleur Bacon REG: $9.99 SALE: $4.99
  • Nestle Ice Cream REG: $6.29 SALE: $2.88
  • Broccoli 2 x $3
  • Kellogg’s cereal REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99
  • JIF Creamy Peanut Butter REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.99

WALMART (April 20th – 26th)

  • Deli Express Bacon REG: $6.97 SALE:$2.97
  • Royale Bathroom Tissue 24pk REG $18.47 SALE: $11.77

IGA (April 20th – 26th)

  • Whole Chicken $9.89avg
  • Mère Michel Regular Bacon REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99
  • Kellogg’s cereal REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.33
  • Compliments Eggs 12 $3.88
  • Christie Cookies

SUPER C (April 20th – 26th)

  • Whole Chickens Value Pack $12.15avg
  • Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.47
  • Activia Yogurt REG: $4.49 SALE: $2.67
  • Whippet Cookies REG: $3.29 SALE: $1.97
  • Kellogg’s Cereal REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.47
  • Tropicana Orange 1.54L REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.97
  • Nestle Ice Cream REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.47

PHARMAPRIX (2-Day Sale – Saturday / Sunday)

  • Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99
  • Large White Eggs 12 $3.29
  • PC Bacon REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99
  • Tropicana Orange 1.54L REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.99

MAXI (April 20th – 26th)

  • Club Size Chicken Breasts SALE: $9.39
  • Primo Pasta SALE: $1
  • Broccoli REG: $3.99 SALE: $2
  • Pillsbury Croissants / Cinnamon Rolls 2 x $5
  • Activia Yogurt REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.29
  • Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $5.99 SALE: $5.77

PROVIGO (April 20th – 26th)

  • Whole Chickens Value Pack $14.20avg
  • P’tit Quebec Cheese 400g REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.49

PRICE COMPARISON 

  • BACON
    - WALMART - Deli Express Bacon REG: $6.97 SALE: $2.97
    - IGA - Mère Michel Regular Bacon REG: $6.99 SALE : $3.99
    - METRO - Lafleur Bacon REG: $9.99 SALE: $4.99
    - PHARMAPRIX - PC Bacon REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99
     
  • PEANUT BUTTER
    - SUPER C - Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.77
    - MAXI – Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $5.99 SALE: $5.77
    - METRO - JIF Creamy Peanut Butter REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.99
    - PHARMAPRIX - Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99
     
  • ICE CREAM
    - METRO - Nestle Ice Cream REG: $6.29 SALE: $2.88
    - SUPER C - Nestle Ice Cream REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.47
     
  • YOGURT
    - SUPER C - Activia Yogurt REG: $4.49 SALE: $2.67
    - MAXI - Activia Yogurt REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.29
     
  • CEREAL
    - IGA - Kellogg’s cereal REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.33
    - SUPER C - Kellogg’s Cereal REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.47
    - METRO - Kellogg’s cereal REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99
