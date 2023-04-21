Brian's Grocery Bag: Cereal, ice cream, peanut butter and more
Here are some deals to take advantage of this week:
METRO (April 20th – 26th)
- Kraft Singles REG: $6.19 SALE: $2.97
- Lafleur Bacon REG: $9.99 SALE: $4.99
- Nestle Ice Cream REG: $6.29 SALE: $2.88
- Broccoli 2 x $3
- Kellogg’s cereal REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99
- JIF Creamy Peanut Butter REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.99
WALMART (April 20th – 26th)
- Deli Express Bacon REG: $6.97 SALE:$2.97
- Royale Bathroom Tissue 24pk REG $18.47 SALE: $11.77
IGA (April 20th – 26th)
- Whole Chicken $9.89avg
- Mère Michel Regular Bacon REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99
- Kellogg’s cereal REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.33
- Compliments Eggs 12 $3.88
- Christie Cookies
SUPER C (April 20th – 26th)
- Whole Chickens Value Pack $12.15avg
- Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.47
- Activia Yogurt REG: $4.49 SALE: $2.67
- Whippet Cookies REG: $3.29 SALE: $1.97
- Kellogg’s Cereal REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.47
- Tropicana Orange 1.54L REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.97
- Nestle Ice Cream REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.47
PHARMAPRIX (2-Day Sale – Saturday / Sunday)
- Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99
- Large White Eggs 12 $3.29
- PC Bacon REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99
- Tropicana Orange 1.54L REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.99
MAXI (April 20th – 26th)
- Club Size Chicken Breasts SALE: $9.39
- Primo Pasta SALE: $1
- Broccoli REG: $3.99 SALE: $2
- Pillsbury Croissants / Cinnamon Rolls 2 x $5
- Activia Yogurt REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.29
- Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $5.99 SALE: $5.77
PROVIGO (April 20th – 26th)
- Whole Chickens Value Pack $14.20avg
- P’tit Quebec Cheese 400g REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.49
PRICE COMPARISON
- BACON
- WALMART - Deli Express Bacon REG: $6.97 SALE: $2.97
- IGA - Mère Michel Regular Bacon REG: $6.99 SALE : $3.99
- METRO - Lafleur Bacon REG: $9.99 SALE: $4.99
- PHARMAPRIX - PC Bacon REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99
- PEANUT BUTTER
- SUPER C - Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.77
- MAXI – Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $5.99 SALE: $5.77
- METRO - JIF Creamy Peanut Butter REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.99
- PHARMAPRIX - Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99
- ICE CREAM
- METRO - Nestle Ice Cream REG: $6.29 SALE: $2.88
- SUPER C - Nestle Ice Cream REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.47
- YOGURT
- SUPER C - Activia Yogurt REG: $4.49 SALE: $2.67
- MAXI - Activia Yogurt REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.29
- CEREAL
- IGA - Kellogg’s cereal REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.33
- SUPER C - Kellogg’s Cereal REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.47
- METRO - Kellogg’s cereal REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99