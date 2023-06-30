Brian's Grocery Bag: Cherries, watermelon, salmon and more
Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.
Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Here are this week's deals:
METRO (JUNE 29 - JULY 5)
- Blueberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.44
- Cherries SALE: $3.99LB
- Cantaloupe REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.44
- Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 800 g SALE: $7.04 avg.
- CRACKER BARREL Cheese 400 g REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.47
- DRUMSTICK Dessert Cones 4x140 mL REG: $8.79 SALE: $4.88
- Romaine Lettuce Hearts 3 units per package REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.44
- REAL DAIRY / NESTLE Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.88
- Atlantic Salmon Steaks, Value Pack 2 per tray SALE: $9.91 avg.
- LESTERS Hot Dogs REG $5.79 SALE: 2 x $5.00
- Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 12 thighs per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.
- Chicken Drumsticks, Value Pack 10 drumsticks per tray $7.91 avg.
MAXI (JUNE 29 - JULY 5)
- Fresh Salmon SALE: $16.14 avg.
- KRAFT Peanut Butter 1 KG SALE: $5.77
- NAYA Water 35 x 500ml REG: $6.29 SALE: $3.44
- ESKA Water 28 x 500ml REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.44
- Fruitopia 1.75L REG: $2.49 SALE: $1.44
- Watermelon 9lb avg REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.49
- Chicken Leg (Back Attached) Club Pack SALE: $7.56 avg.
- TOSTITOS / LAY’S Chips SALE: $2.88
- P’TIT QUEBEC Cheese 400g SALE: $5.88
WALMART (JUNE 29 - JULY 5)
- Strawberries REG: $4.97 SALE: $1.64
- Cherries SALE: $3.97LB
- Watermelon 11lb avg. REG: $7.97 SALE: $2.84
- BLACK DIAMOND Cheese 400g REG: $7.28 SALE: $4.44
- CASHMERE Toilet Paper 24 pack REG: $19.97 SALE: $10.97
- HEINZ Condiment 3 Pack REG: $5.97 SALE: $3.77
- ROYAL TIGER Paper Towels REG: $23.47 SALE: $15.97
- BENADRYL (100) / REACTINE (40) Allergy Relief REG: $24.97 SALE: $19.97
SUPER C (JUNE 29 - JULY 5)
- Cherries SALE: $2.99LB
- Medium Ground Beef Value Pack 1600g $17.60 avg
- Boneless And Skinless Chicken Breast, Value Pack 4 to 6 per tray SALE: $19.26 avg
- Wing Steaks, Value Pack 2 steaks per tray SALE: $18.84 avg.
- Extra Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack 1200g SALE: $6.59 avg.
- Small Washed Yellow-Fleshed / Russet Potatoes 3 lb REG: $3.99 SALE: $1.33
- Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillets, Value Pack 1 per tray SALE: $10.90 avg.
- HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.50
- IRRESISTIBLES Barbecue Pork Back Ribs REG: $14.99 SALE: $8.99
- SMARTFOOD Popcorn & TOSTITOS / LAY’S Chips SALE: 3 x $9.00
- PARLOUR Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.88
- CATELLI Pasta REG: $2.49 SALE: 3 x $5.00
- SELECTION Cheese 400g REG: $6.29 SALE: $5.49
- Watermelon REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.99
IGA (JUNE 29 - JULY 5)
- Watermelon REG: $9.99 SALE: $4.99
- Family Size Lean Ground Beef SALE: $9.97 avg.
- KRAFT Peanut Butter 1 KG REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.77
- NAYA Water 20 x 500ml REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99
- Cherries $4.99LB REG: $7.92 SALE: $4.95 avg
- Value Club Pack Chicken Drumsticks 12 drumsticks SALE: $8.24
- Canadian Atlantic Salmon Fillet - 1 fillet SALE: $6.59 avg.
PROVIGO (JUNE 29 - JULY 5)
- Watermelon 11lb avg. REG: $12.99 SALE: $8.99
- Quebec Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99
- Boneless And Skinless Chicken Breast, Club Pack SALE: $12.99 avg
- Boneless And Skinless Chicken Thigh, Club Pack SALE: $13.20 avg
- Cherries $2.99LB REG: $13.71 SALE: $5.87 avg
- ESKA Water 24 x 500ml REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99
- Extra Lean Ground Beef, Family Pack SALE: $21.60 avg.
- Romaine Lettuce Hearts 3 units per package REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.49
- HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $6.79 SALE: $4.99
- NAYA Water 20 x 500ml REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.49
PHARMAPRIX ( SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY )
- KRAFT Peanut Butter 1 KG RSALE: $5.99
- ROYALE Toilet Paper 8 - 12 pk SALE: $6.99
- PC Bacon SALE: $4.99
- PC Water 24 x 500ml SALE: 2 x $5.00
- Eggs SALE: $3.29
- Cherries: SALE: $3.99
PRICE COMPARISON
- CHERRIES
- SUPER C: $2.99LB
- PROVIGO: $2.99LB
- WALMART: $3.97LB
- METRO: $3.99LB
- IGA: $4.99LB
- PHARMAPRIX: $3.99 each
- WATERMELON
- WALMART: $2.84
- MAXI: $3.49
- IGA: $4.99
- SUPER C: $5.99
- PROVIGO: $8.99
- SALMON
- METRO: $9.91 avg.
- MAXI: $16.14 avg.
- SUPER C: $10.90 avg.
- IGA: $6.59 avg.
- GROUND BEEF
- METRO: $7.04 avg.
- IGA: $9.97 avg.
- SUPER C: $17.60 avg
- PROVIGO: $21.60 avg.
- CHEESE
- WALMART: $4.44
- METRO: $5.47
- SUPER C: $5.49
- MAXI: $5.88