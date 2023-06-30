iHeartRadio
Brian's Grocery Bag: Cherries, watermelon, salmon and more


Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.

Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Here are this week's deals:

METRO (JUNE 29 - JULY 5)

  • Blueberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.44
  • Cherries SALE: $3.99LB
  • Cantaloupe REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.44
  • Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 800 g SALE: $7.04 avg.
  • CRACKER BARREL Cheese 400 g REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.47
  • DRUMSTICK Dessert Cones 4x140 mL REG: $8.79 SALE: $4.88
  • Romaine Lettuce Hearts 3 units per package REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.44
  • REAL DAIRY / NESTLE Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.88
  • Atlantic Salmon Steaks, Value Pack 2 per tray SALE: $9.91 avg. 
  • LESTERS Hot Dogs REG $5.79 SALE: 2 x $5.00
  • Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 12 thighs per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.
  • Chicken Drumsticks, Value Pack 10 drumsticks per tray $7.91 avg.

MAXI (JUNE 29 - JULY 5)

  • Fresh Salmon SALE: $16.14 avg.
  • KRAFT Peanut Butter 1 KG SALE: $5.77
  • NAYA Water 35 x 500ml REG: $6.29 SALE: $3.44
  • ESKA Water 28 x 500ml REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.44
  • Fruitopia 1.75L REG: $2.49 SALE: $1.44
  • Watermelon 9lb avg REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.49 
  • Chicken Leg (Back Attached) Club Pack SALE: $7.56 avg.
  • TOSTITOS / LAY’S Chips SALE: $2.88
  • P’TIT QUEBEC Cheese 400g SALE: $5.88

WALMART (JUNE 29 - JULY 5)

  • Strawberries REG: $4.97 SALE: $1.64
  • Cherries SALE: $3.97LB
  • Watermelon 11lb avg. REG: $7.97 SALE: $2.84
  • BLACK DIAMOND Cheese 400g REG: $7.28 SALE: $4.44
  • CASHMERE Toilet Paper 24 pack REG: $19.97 SALE: $10.97
  • HEINZ Condiment 3 Pack REG: $5.97 SALE: $3.77
  • ROYAL TIGER Paper Towels REG: $23.47 SALE: $15.97
  • BENADRYL (100) / REACTINE (40) Allergy Relief REG: $24.97 SALE: $19.97

SUPER C (JUNE 29 - JULY 5)

  • Cherries SALE: $2.99LB
  • Medium Ground Beef Value Pack 1600g $17.60 avg
  • Boneless And Skinless Chicken Breast, Value Pack 4 to 6 per tray SALE: $19.26 avg
  • Wing Steaks, Value Pack 2 steaks per tray SALE: $18.84 avg.
  • Extra Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack 1200g SALE: $6.59 avg.
  • Small Washed Yellow-Fleshed / Russet Potatoes 3 lb REG: $3.99 SALE: $1.33
  • Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillets, Value Pack 1 per tray SALE: $10.90 avg.
  • HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.50
  • IRRESISTIBLES Barbecue Pork Back Ribs REG: $14.99 SALE: $8.99
  • SMARTFOOD Popcorn & TOSTITOS / LAY’S Chips SALE: 3 x $9.00
  • PARLOUR Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.88
  • CATELLI Pasta REG: $2.49 SALE: 3 x $5.00
  • SELECTION Cheese 400g REG: $6.29 SALE: $5.49
  • Watermelon REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.99

IGA (JUNE 29 - JULY 5)

  • Watermelon REG: $9.99 SALE: $4.99
  • Family Size Lean Ground Beef SALE: $9.97 avg.
  • KRAFT Peanut Butter 1 KG REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.77
  • NAYA Water 20 x 500ml REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99
  • Cherries $4.99LB REG: $7.92 SALE: $4.95 avg
  • Value Club Pack Chicken Drumsticks 12 drumsticks SALE: $8.24 
  • Canadian Atlantic Salmon Fillet - 1 fillet SALE: $6.59 avg.

PROVIGO (JUNE 29 - JULY 5)

  • Watermelon 11lb avg. REG: $12.99 SALE: $8.99
  • Quebec Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99
  • Boneless And Skinless Chicken Breast, Club Pack SALE: $12.99 avg
  • Boneless And Skinless Chicken Thigh, Club Pack SALE: $13.20 avg
  • Cherries $2.99LB REG: $13.71 SALE: $5.87 avg
  • ESKA Water 24 x 500ml REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99
  • Extra Lean Ground Beef, Family Pack SALE: $21.60 avg.
  • Romaine Lettuce Hearts 3 units per package REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.49 
  • HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $6.79 SALE: $4.99
  • NAYA Water 20 x 500ml REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.49

PHARMAPRIX ( SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY )

  • KRAFT Peanut Butter 1 KG RSALE: $5.99
  • ROYALE Toilet Paper 8 - 12 pk SALE: $6.99
  • PC Bacon SALE: $4.99
  • PC Water 24 x 500ml SALE: 2 x $5.00
  • Eggs SALE: $3.29
  • Cherries: SALE: $3.99

PRICE COMPARISON

  • CHERRIES
    - SUPER C: $2.99LB
    - PROVIGO: $2.99LB 
    - WALMART: $3.97LB
    - METRO: $3.99LB
    - IGA: $4.99LB
    - PHARMAPRIX: $3.99 each
     
  • WATERMELON
    - WALMART: $2.84
    - MAXI: $3.49 
    - IGA: $4.99
    - SUPER C: $5.99
    - PROVIGO: $8.99
     
  • SALMON
    - METRO: $9.91 avg. 
    - MAXI: $16.14 avg.
    - SUPER C: $10.90 avg.
    - IGA: $6.59 avg. 
     
  • GROUND BEEF
    - METRO: $7.04 avg.
    - IGA: $9.97 avg.
    - SUPER C: $17.60 avg
    - PROVIGO: $21.60 avg.
     
  • CHEESE
    - WALMART: $4.44
    - METRO: $5.47
    - SUPER C: $5.49
    - MAXI: $5.88
