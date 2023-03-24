Brian's Grocery Bag: Eggs, flour, potatoes
Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.
Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Here are some deals to take advantage of this week:
METRO (MARCH 23 - MARCH 29)
- Blueberries: SALE: 2 x $4
- Organic Whole White Mushrooms: REG: $3.49, SALE: 2 x $3
- Carrots: REG: $3.99, SALE: 2 x $3
- Kraft Singles: REG: $6.19, SALE: $3.97
- CLASSICO Pasta Sauces: REG: $5.49, SALE: $3.27
- Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack / 5 breasts per tray: $11.00 avg. ea. $4.99LB
SUPER C (MARCH 23 - MARCH 29)
- SELECTION Large White Eggs 18 Pack: SALE: $3.62
- Becel Margarine: REG: $7:49, SALE: $5.95
- Small Washed Russet Potatoes 3 LB: REG: $3.99, SALE: $0.84
- BLACK DIAMOND Cheese: REG: $7.99, SALE: $4.44
- FONTAINE SANTÉ Traditional Hummus: REG: $4.69, SALE : $2.88
- LA CAGE Chicken Wings: REG: $13.99, SALE: $7.74
- FIVE ROSES Robin Hood All-Purpose White Flour 10 KG: REG: $19.99, SALE: $11.77
- Boneless / Skinless Chicken Thighs (9-11 per pack): $6.25LB
MAXI (MARCH 23 - MARCH 29)
- No Name Dozen Eggs: SALE: $3.49
- Naya 28 Pack Water: SALE: $2.88
- McCain French Fries: SALE: 2 x $4.88
- Campbell’s Chunky Soup: SALE: 2 x $5
- Chicken Breast Fillet, Club Size: $7.88 LB
WALMART (MARCH 23 - MARCH 29)
- Your Fresh Market™ Whole White Mushrooms: REG: $2.47, SALE: $0.94
- Royale Original, 30-pack / 24-pack Bathroom Tissue: REG: $23.97, SALE: $14.77
- SpongeTowels Ultra Paper Towels: REG: $9.97, SALE: $5.97
- Breyers Ice Cream: REG: 6.97, SALE: $3.97
PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY MARCH 24th & SUNDAY MARCH 25th)
- Eggs (Saturday & Sunday Only): $3.29