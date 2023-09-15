iHeartRadio
Brian's Grocery Bag: Ground beef, chicken, toilet paper


Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.

Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

 

METRO (SEPT 14 – SEPT 20)

  • Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $18.49 avg.
  • Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack12 thighs per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.
  • LIFE SMART Grain-Fed Whole Chicken, Organic SALE: $21.14 avg.
  • Chicken Legs With Back, Value Pack 6 legs per tray SALE: $10.54 avg.
  • Blackberries REG: $3.99 SALE: 4 x $5.00
  • BENNY'S BEST Pork Back Ribs REG: $17.99 SALE: $8.99
  • IRRESISTIBLES Barbecue Pork Back Ribs REG: $15.99 SALE: $8.99
  • BECEL Margarine 850 g REG: $9.79 SALE: $5.99
  • SCOTTIES 2-Ply Facial Tissues 6pk sheets REG: $9.99 SALE: $5.97
  • CASHMERE 2-Ply Bathroom Tissue 12pk REG: $11.99 SALE: $5.97
  • SPONGE TOWELS Choose-A-Size® 2-Ply Paper Towels 6pk $5.97 ea. REG: $11.49 SALE: $5.97
  • GENERAL MILLS Cereal REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99
  • KELLOGS Cereal REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99
  • Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99
  • PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 227g REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.99 PRICE MEMBER: $5.49
  • BARILLA Pasta REG: $3.49 SALE: $1.25

MAXI (SEPT 14 – SEPT 20)

  • Lean Ground Beef, Club Size SALE: $11.82 avg.
  • Chicken drumsticks, Club format $4.26 avg.
  • Club size boneless chicken thighs $18.20 avg.
  • LACTANTIA butter 454g REG: $8.29 SALE: $4.44
  • MCCAIN Fries SALE: 2 x  $4.88
  • HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.88
  • Breyers Ice Cream REG: $3.68 SALE: $2.88
  • BECEL Margarine 850 g REG: $7.22 SALE: $6.88
  • GENERAL MILLS Cereal REG: $3.50 SALE: $3.33
  • ITALPASTA SALE: $0.77
  • PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 340g REG: $6.79 SALE: $5.88
  • HELLMANS Mayonnaise 890ml REG: $5.88
  • OLD EL PASO Taco Kits SALE: $2.99

SUPER C (SEPT 14 – SEPT 20)

  • Boneless And Skinless Chicken Breast, Value Pack 4 to 6 per tray SALE: $19.26 avg.
  • Chicken Legs with Back Value Pack 6 to 8 per tray SALE: $11.53 avg.
  • Medium Ground Beef A tray contains on average 1600 g SALE: $13.01 avg.
  • BLACK DIAMOND Cheese 400g REG: $7.49 REG: $4.47
  • SELECTION Large White Eggs 12 SALE: $2.44
  • Small Washed Potatoes 3 lb. REG: $3.99 SALE: $0.99
  • HYGRADE Hot Dogs SALE: 2 x $5.00
  • FONTAINE SANTÉ Hummus REG: $4.69 SALE: $2.99
  • Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99
  • PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 340g REG: $6.79 SALE: $5.47
  • CATELLI Pasta SALE: 3 x $5.00

WALMART (SEPT 14 – SEPT 20)

  • Potatoes 10lb REG: $4.97 SALE: $1.94
  • FIVE ROSES Flour 10Kg REG: $18.97 SALE: $11.97
  • POST Cereal REG: $5.77 SALE: $3.97
  • Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent 4.55L REG: $19.97 SALE: $12.97
  • Great Value Cheese Block 400g – 450g SALE: 2 x $11.00
  • Tropicana Orange Juice 2.63L REG: $7.78 REG: $5.47
  • Gay Lea Butter 454g Salted or Unsalted REG: $7.78 SALE: $4.97
  • Magic Baking Powder 450g REG: $6.77 SALE: $5.77
  • Great Value Large White Eggs 12-Pack SALE: $3.95
  • CASHMERE Toilet Paper 20pk or 30pk REG: $24.97 SALE: $13.97
  • Toddlers' Halloween Costume SALE: $19.98

PROVIGO (SEPT 14 – SEPT 20)

  • Whole Chicken SALE: $13.38 avg.
  • Club size chicken breasts SALE: $12.50 avg.
  • Semi-lean ground beef, club size SALE: $9.67 avg.
  • Chicken Drumsticks Club size SALE: $4.26 avg.
  • Chicken Thighs Club size SALE: $5.13 avg.
  • Strawberries SALE: $2.99
  • NO NAME Cheese 400g REG: $5.50 SALE: $3.99
  • Breyers Ice Cream REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.49
  • LACTANTIA butter 454g REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99
  • HELLMANS Mayonnaise 445ml REG: $5.49 SALE: $4.99

IGA (SEPT 14 – SEPT 20)

  • Family Size Lean Ground Beef 1.2kg SALE: $10.56 avg.
  • Cracker Barrel Cheese 400 g REG: $8.99 SALE: $4.97
  • ST HUBERT Chicken Wings REG: $15.99 SALE: $10.99 PRICE MEMBER: $8.99
  • ST HUBERT Ribs REG: $16.99 SALE: $10.99 PRICE MEMBER: $8.99
  • KELLOGG’S Cereal REG: $7.29 SALE: $3.33
  • Strawberries SALE: $3.99
  • Watermelon REG: $9.99 SALE: $4.99

JEAN COUTU (SEPT 14 – SEPT 20)

  • CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk - 30pk REG: $19.99 SALE: $10.99

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SINDAY ONLY)

  • NO NAME Bacon SALE: $4.99
  • TIDE Laundry Detergent 1.09L SALE: $4.99
  • PUREX 1.47 Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.99
  • COLGATE / CREST Toothpaste SALE: $0.88
  • PC Natural Spring Water 24 x 500 mL SALE: 2 x $5.00
  • Eggs SALE: $3.49
  • Hungry Man SALE: $3.99
  • NUTRILAIT Chocolate Milk 1L SALE: 2 x $3.00
