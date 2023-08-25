iHeartRadio
Brian's Grocery Bag: Peanut butter, cheese, frozen pizza and more


Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.

Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

 

METRO (AUG 24 – AUG 30)

  • Fresh Whole Chicken Approximately 2 kg SALE: $12.54 avg.
  • Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 12 thighs per tray $17.61 avg.
  • Grain-Fed Veal T-Bone Steak, Value Pack 2 - 3 per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.
  • Extra Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $10.56 avg.
  • Pork Chops Duo 6 chops per tray SALE: $18.70 avg.
  • Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 800 g SALE: $7.04 avg.
  • KRAFT Peanut Butter 1Kg REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.77
  • KRAFT Hazelnut And Cocoa Spread 725g REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.77
  • Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99
  • DR. OETKER Ristorante Frozen Pizza REG: $7.49 SALE: $3.47
  • UNICO Vegetable Oil 3L REG: $14.99 SALE: $9.99
  • CAVENDISH FARMS Fries REG: $5.79 SALE: $2.99
  • KELLOGG'S Cereal REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99
  • OASIS Orange Juice 1.5L REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.99
  • HELLMANN'S Mayonnaise 445 mL REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.99 PRICE MEMBER: $3.49

MAXI (AUG 24 – AUG 30)

  • Grade A chicken, whole 2pk SALE: $22.22 avg.
  • Pork Loin Chops, Club Size SALE: $6.15 avg.
  • Semi-lean ground pork, economy size SALE: $7.49 avg.
  • PC BLUE MENU Ground chicken or Turkey REG: $8.00 SALE: $4.99
  • Salmon filet SALE: $14.46 avg.
  • RED STICK BBQ pork back ribs REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.77
  • Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.44
  • Watermelon REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99
  • KRAFT Peanut Butter 1Kg REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.77
  • KRAFT Hazelnut And Cocoa Spread 725g REG: $6.29 SALE: $5.77
  • CASHMERE Toilet paper 15pk REG: $13.99 SALE: $6.99
  • TIDE Liquid Laundry Detergent 3.4L REG: $12.99 SALE: $7.77
  • DOVE Soap / Body Wash / Shampoo / Antiperspirant SALE: $3.88
  • 817 ELEPHANT Indian basmati rice 4kg REG: $19.99 SALE: $10.99
  • IMPERIAL Margarine 637g REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99
  • Eggo’s REG: $4.29 SALE: $3.49

SUPER C (AUG 24 – AUG 30)

  • Boneless Pork Chops 9 per tray SALE: $6.72 avg.
  • Ribeye Steaks, Value Pack 3 steaks per tray SALE: $23.74 avg.
  • Medium Ground Beef A tray contains on average 1600g SALE: $17.54 avg.
  • LIFE SMART Extra Lean Ground Chicken 450 g REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.77
  • TIDE Liquid Laundry Detergent 3.4L REG: $10.99 SALE: $7.77
  • CRACKER BARREL Cheese 400g REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.97
  • PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 340g REG: $6.79 SALE: $5.47
  • Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.97
  • PARLOUR Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.47
  • KELLOGG'S Pop Tarts / Nutri Grain Bars / Rice Krispies Squares SALE: $2.97
  • HEINZ Mustard, Sweet Relish & Tomato Ketchup Trio REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.77
  • SELECTION Juice Boxes 8x200ml REG: $2.79 SALE: 2 x $5.00
  • GENERAL MILLS Cereal Family Size REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.47
  • QUAKER Cereal REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.49

WALMART (AUG 24 – AUG 30)

  • JANES Chicken Strips / Nuggets / Burgers REG: $11.97 SALE: $4.82
  • P'tit Quebec Cheese REG: $7.98 SALE: $4.44
  • CASHMERE Toilet Paper 24pk REG: $19.97 SALE: $10.97
  • Charmin Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $30.98 SALE : $22.98
  • IMPERIAL Margarine 212g REG: $2.47 SALE: $1.48
  • Eggo’s REG: $3.97 SALE: $3.27
  • KRAFT Peanut Butter 1Kg REG: $6.77 SALE: $5.77
  • General Mills SALE: 3 x $10.00
  • Christie Cookies SALE: 3 x $8.00
  • Goldfish Crackers SALE: 3 x $8.00
  • Watermelon SALE: $4.97
  • Shopsy's Hot Dogs SALE: 2 x $10.00
  • HYGRADE Hot Dogs SALE: $3.97
  • Activia Yogurt 8-Pack SALE: 2 x $8.00

PROVIGO (AUG 24 – AUG 30)            

  • Club Size Chicken Breasts SALE: $12.50
  • Chicken thigh (tied at the back) SALE: $5.22 avg.
  • P'tit Quebec Cheese REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.49
  • PRESIDENT'S CHOICE Orange juice 2.5L REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99
  • KELLOGG'S Cereal REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99
  • Goldfish Crackers SALE: 2 x $7.00

IGA (AUG 24 – AUG 30)

  • Family Size Pork Back Rib SALE: $8.80 avg.
  • Whole Chicken SALE: $13.64 avg.
  • Benny&Co. Chicken Wings / Ribs REG: $16.99 SALE: $9.99
  • Activia Yogurt 12-Pack REG: $8.79 SALE: $5.46
  • Fontaine Sante Hummus SALE: 2 x $7.00
  • Goldfish Crackers SALE: 3 x $7.98
  • Eggo’s REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.33
  • KELLOGG'S Cereal REG: $7.29 SALE: $3.33
  • Oasis Orange Juice REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.49
  • Top Sirloin BBQ Cut Steak SALE: $8.26 avg.
  • Compliments Hot Dogs REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.99

PHARMAPRIX (FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

  • BEATS SOLO3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones REG: $250.59 SALE: $180.59
  • BEATS STUDIO3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones REG: $440.59 SALE: $300.59
  • NIVEA Bar Soap / Body Wash SALE: $3.99
  • FRITO-LAY  Variety Pack (18) SALE: $7.99
  • TIDE Laundry Detergent 1.09L SALE: $4.44
  • ROYALE or PC TIGER MAX Paper Towels SALE: $5.99

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

  • PC Bacon SALE: $5.99
  • Eggs SALE: $3.49
  • NUTRILAIT Chocolate Milk SALE: 2/$3.00
  • DR. OETKER Ristorante Frozen Pizza SALE: 3 x $12.00
  • KRAFT Peanut Butter 1KG SALE $5.99
  • ROYALE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $6.99

JEAN COUTU (AUG 24 – AUG 30)

  • CASHMERE Toilet Paper 8pk REG : $9.44 SALE : $4.44
