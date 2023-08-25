Brian's Grocery Bag: Peanut butter, cheese, frozen pizza and more
Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.
Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
METRO (AUG 24 – AUG 30)
- Fresh Whole Chicken Approximately 2 kg SALE: $12.54 avg.
- Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 12 thighs per tray $17.61 avg.
- Grain-Fed Veal T-Bone Steak, Value Pack 2 - 3 per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.
- Extra Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $10.56 avg.
- Pork Chops Duo 6 chops per tray SALE: $18.70 avg.
- Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 800 g SALE: $7.04 avg.
- KRAFT Peanut Butter 1Kg REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.77
- KRAFT Hazelnut And Cocoa Spread 725g REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.77
- Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99
- DR. OETKER Ristorante Frozen Pizza REG: $7.49 SALE: $3.47
- UNICO Vegetable Oil 3L REG: $14.99 SALE: $9.99
- CAVENDISH FARMS Fries REG: $5.79 SALE: $2.99
- KELLOGG'S Cereal REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99
- OASIS Orange Juice 1.5L REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.99
- HELLMANN'S Mayonnaise 445 mL REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.99 PRICE MEMBER: $3.49
MAXI (AUG 24 – AUG 30)
- Grade A chicken, whole 2pk SALE: $22.22 avg.
- Pork Loin Chops, Club Size SALE: $6.15 avg.
- Semi-lean ground pork, economy size SALE: $7.49 avg.
- PC BLUE MENU Ground chicken or Turkey REG: $8.00 SALE: $4.99
- Salmon filet SALE: $14.46 avg.
- RED STICK BBQ pork back ribs REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.77
- Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.44
- Watermelon REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99
- KRAFT Peanut Butter 1Kg REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.77
- KRAFT Hazelnut And Cocoa Spread 725g REG: $6.29 SALE: $5.77
- CASHMERE Toilet paper 15pk REG: $13.99 SALE: $6.99
- TIDE Liquid Laundry Detergent 3.4L REG: $12.99 SALE: $7.77
- DOVE Soap / Body Wash / Shampoo / Antiperspirant SALE: $3.88
- 817 ELEPHANT Indian basmati rice 4kg REG: $19.99 SALE: $10.99
- IMPERIAL Margarine 637g REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99
- Eggo’s REG: $4.29 SALE: $3.49
SUPER C (AUG 24 – AUG 30)
- Boneless Pork Chops 9 per tray SALE: $6.72 avg.
- Ribeye Steaks, Value Pack 3 steaks per tray SALE: $23.74 avg.
- Medium Ground Beef A tray contains on average 1600g SALE: $17.54 avg.
- LIFE SMART Extra Lean Ground Chicken 450 g REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.77
- TIDE Liquid Laundry Detergent 3.4L REG: $10.99 SALE: $7.77
- CRACKER BARREL Cheese 400g REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.97
- PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 340g REG: $6.79 SALE: $5.47
- Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.97
- PARLOUR Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.47
- KELLOGG'S Pop Tarts / Nutri Grain Bars / Rice Krispies Squares SALE: $2.97
- HEINZ Mustard, Sweet Relish & Tomato Ketchup Trio REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.77
- SELECTION Juice Boxes 8x200ml REG: $2.79 SALE: 2 x $5.00
- GENERAL MILLS Cereal Family Size REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.47
- QUAKER Cereal REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.49
WALMART (AUG 24 – AUG 30)
- JANES Chicken Strips / Nuggets / Burgers REG: $11.97 SALE: $4.82
- P'tit Quebec Cheese REG: $7.98 SALE: $4.44
- CASHMERE Toilet Paper 24pk REG: $19.97 SALE: $10.97
- Charmin Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $30.98 SALE : $22.98
- IMPERIAL Margarine 212g REG: $2.47 SALE: $1.48
- Eggo’s REG: $3.97 SALE: $3.27
- KRAFT Peanut Butter 1Kg REG: $6.77 SALE: $5.77
- General Mills SALE: 3 x $10.00
- Christie Cookies SALE: 3 x $8.00
- Goldfish Crackers SALE: 3 x $8.00
- Watermelon SALE: $4.97
- Shopsy's Hot Dogs SALE: 2 x $10.00
- HYGRADE Hot Dogs SALE: $3.97
- Activia Yogurt 8-Pack SALE: 2 x $8.00
PROVIGO (AUG 24 – AUG 30)
- Club Size Chicken Breasts SALE: $12.50
- Chicken thigh (tied at the back) SALE: $5.22 avg.
- P'tit Quebec Cheese REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.49
- PRESIDENT'S CHOICE Orange juice 2.5L REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99
- KELLOGG'S Cereal REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99
- Goldfish Crackers SALE: 2 x $7.00
IGA (AUG 24 – AUG 30)
- Family Size Pork Back Rib SALE: $8.80 avg.
- Whole Chicken SALE: $13.64 avg.
- Benny&Co. Chicken Wings / Ribs REG: $16.99 SALE: $9.99
- Activia Yogurt 12-Pack REG: $8.79 SALE: $5.46
- Fontaine Sante Hummus SALE: 2 x $7.00
- Goldfish Crackers SALE: 3 x $7.98
- Eggo’s REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.33
- KELLOGG'S Cereal REG: $7.29 SALE: $3.33
- Oasis Orange Juice REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.49
- Top Sirloin BBQ Cut Steak SALE: $8.26 avg.
- Compliments Hot Dogs REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.99
PHARMAPRIX (FRIDAY, SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)
- BEATS SOLO3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones REG: $250.59 SALE: $180.59
- BEATS STUDIO3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones REG: $440.59 SALE: $300.59
- NIVEA Bar Soap / Body Wash SALE: $3.99
- FRITO-LAY Variety Pack (18) SALE: $7.99
- TIDE Laundry Detergent 1.09L SALE: $4.44
- ROYALE or PC TIGER MAX Paper Towels SALE: $5.99
PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)
- PC Bacon SALE: $5.99
- Eggs SALE: $3.49
- NUTRILAIT Chocolate Milk SALE: 2/$3.00
- DR. OETKER Ristorante Frozen Pizza SALE: 3 x $12.00
- KRAFT Peanut Butter 1KG SALE $5.99
- ROYALE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $6.99
JEAN COUTU (AUG 24 – AUG 30)
- CASHMERE Toilet Paper 8pk REG : $9.44 SALE : $4.44