Brian's Grocery Bag: Peanut butter, strawberries, bacon and more
Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.
Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
Here are this week's deals:
METRO (MAY 25 – MAY 31)
- SELECTION Hot Dogs REG: $4.49 SALE: 2 x $5.00
- KRAFT Thick Cheddar Cheese Slices REG: $8.19 SALE: $3.97
- Chicken Drumsticks, Value Pack 10 drumsticks per tray SALE: $9.23avg. ea.
- Medium Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $15.85
- OLYMEL Naturally Smoked Bacon REG: $7.99 SALE: $3.77**
- SELECTION Large White Eggs 12pk REG: $3.89 SALE: $2.44**
- KRAFT Smooth Peanut Butter 500 g SALE: $3.99**
** indicates store membership card required
MAXI (MAY 25 – MAY 31)
- FARMER'S MARKET Russet Potatoes 10 lb bag REG: $5.29 SALE: $2.77
- English Cucumber REG: $1.69 SALE: $0.77
- Tomato on the vine 1 Bunce REG: $4.68 est. ea SALE: $1.21 est. ea
- ST HUBERT Frozen Back Ribs REG: $16.99 SALE: $7.99
- ST HUBERT Creamy Coleslaw REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.00
- CHAPMANS Premuim Canadian Collection Almonds & Milk Chocolate Bars REG: $5.49 SALE: $2.49
- HEINEKEN 12pk REG: $24.99 SALE: $15.75
- Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99
- Hygrade Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99
- KRAFT Extra Cheddar Slices REG: $6.29 SALE: $3.99
- P'TIT QUÉBEC Cheese 400g REG: $5.99 SALE $5.49
- CRACKER BARREL Cheese 400g REG: $8.79 SALE $5.49
WALMART (MAY 25 – MAY 31)
- Breyers Ice Cream REG: $3.97 SALE: $2.88
- Purex Liquid Laundry Detergent 4.43L REG: $14.97 SALE: $9.27
- Armstrong Cheese Block REG: $7.78 SALE: $5.27
- Kraft Peanut Butter 750g – 1kg SALE: 2 x $12.00
- Christie Crackers SALE: 3 x $7
- Cashmere Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $24.97 SALE: $13.97
- Bestway 12' x 30" Fast Set Pool REG: $128.88 SALE: $98.88
SUPER C (MAY 25 – MAY 31)
- KRAFT Smooth Peanut Butter 1 kg REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.77
- Family Size, Back Attached Chicken Legs SALE: $7.92 avg.
- Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.44
- Seedless Watermelon SALE: $2.88**
** indicates store membership card required
IGA (MAY 25 – MAY 31)
- Hygrade Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99
- Boneless Family Pack Chicken 4 breasts REG: $14.24 avg. SALE: $8.25 avg.
- Strawberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $2.99
- Compliments Red Potatoes 2.27 KG REG: $4.99 SALE $2.99
- Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1 KG REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.77
- La Cage Chicken Wings REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.99
- Hellmann's Mayonnaise 890 ml REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99
PROVIGO (MAY 25 – MAY 31)
- PC Bacon REG : $7.79 SALE : $4.99
- Ground Beef Club Size SALE: $8.29 avg.
- Chicken Drumsticks Club Size SALE: $5.65 avg.
- Chicken Thighs Club Size SALE: $6.81
- P'TIT QUÉBEC Cheese 400g REG: $6.99 SALE $4.49
- Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1 KG SALE: $5.99
- Hellmann's Mayonnaise 890 ml REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.99
PHARMAPRIX (2 DAY SALE – SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)
- No Name Bacon SALE: $3.99
- Miss Vickies Chips SALE: 2 x $7.00
- Christie Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00
- Eggs SALE: $3.29
- Strawberries SALE: $3.99
- PC Garden Salad / Coleslaw SALE: 2 x $3.00
JEAN COUTU (MAY 25 – MAY 31)
- BENADRYL, REACTINE selected products SALE: $10.99 - $22.99
- Tylenol SALE: $18.99 - $21.99
- Advil SALE: $8.49 - $9.99
- Visine SALE: $8.99
PRICE COMPARISON
- PEANUT BUTTER
- METRO: $5.49 500g
- SUPER C: $5.77 1kg
- IGA: $5.77 1kg
- PROVIGO: $5.99 1kg
- MAXI: $5.99 1kg
- WALMART: 2 x $12.00 750g – 1kg
- STRAWBERRIES
- SUPER C: $2.44
- IGA: $2.99
- MAXI: $3.99
- PHARMAPRIX: $3.99
- BACON
- PHARMAPRIX: $3.99
- PROVIGO: $4.99
- HOT DOGS
- METRO: 2 x $5.00
- MAXI: $2.99
- IGA: $2.99