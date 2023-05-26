iHeartRadio
Brian's Grocery Bag: Peanut butter, strawberries, bacon and more


brians-grocery-bag
Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.

Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.


Here are this week's deals:

METRO (MAY 25 – MAY 31)

  • ​SELECTION Hot Dogs REG: $4.49 SALE: 2 x $5.00
  • KRAFT Thick Cheddar Cheese Slices REG: $8.19 SALE: $3.97
  • Chicken Drumsticks, Value Pack 10 drumsticks per tray SALE: $9.23avg. ea.
  • Medium Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $15.85
  • OLYMEL Naturally Smoked Bacon REG: $7.99 SALE: $3.77**
  • SELECTION Large White Eggs 12pk REG: $3.89 SALE: $2.44**
  • KRAFT Smooth Peanut Butter 500 g SALE: $3.99**

** indicates store membership card required

MAXI (MAY 25 – MAY 31)

  • FARMER'S MARKET Russet Potatoes 10 lb bag REG: $5.29 SALE: $2.77
  • English Cucumber REG: $1.69 SALE: $0.77
  • Tomato on the vine 1 Bunce REG: $4.68 est. ea SALE: $1.21 est. ea
  • ST HUBERT Frozen Back Ribs REG: $16.99 SALE: $7.99
  • ST HUBERT Creamy Coleslaw REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.00
  • CHAPMANS Premuim Canadian Collection Almonds & Milk Chocolate Bars REG: $5.49 SALE: $2.49
  • HEINEKEN 12pk REG: $24.99 SALE: $15.75
  • Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99
  • Hygrade Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99
  • KRAFT Extra Cheddar Slices REG: $6.29 SALE: $3.99
  • P'TIT QUÉBEC  Cheese 400g REG: $5.99 SALE $5.49
  • CRACKER BARREL Cheese 400g REG: $8.79 SALE $5.49

WALMART (MAY 25 – MAY 31)

  • Breyers Ice Cream REG: $3.97 SALE: $2.88
  • Purex Liquid Laundry Detergent 4.43L REG: $14.97 SALE: $9.27
  • Armstrong Cheese Block REG: $7.78 SALE: $5.27
  • Kraft Peanut Butter 750g – 1kg SALE: 2 x $12.00
  • Christie Crackers SALE: 3 x $7
  • Cashmere Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $24.97 SALE: $13.97
  • Bestway 12' x 30" Fast Set Pool REG: $128.88 SALE: $98.88

SUPER C (MAY 25 – MAY 31)

  • KRAFT Smooth Peanut Butter 1 kg REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.77
  • Family Size, Back Attached Chicken Legs SALE: $7.92 avg.
  • Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.44
  • Seedless Watermelon SALE: $2.88**

** indicates store membership card required

IGA (MAY 25 – MAY 31)

  • Hygrade Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99
  • Boneless Family Pack Chicken 4 breasts REG: $14.24 avg. SALE: $8.25 avg.
  • Strawberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $2.99
  • Compliments Red Potatoes 2.27 KG REG: $4.99 SALE $2.99
  • Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1 KG REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.77
  • La Cage Chicken Wings REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.99
  • Hellmann's Mayonnaise 890 ml REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99

PROVIGO (MAY 25 – MAY 31)

  • PC Bacon REG : $7.79 SALE : $4.99
  • Ground Beef Club Size SALE: $8.29 avg.
  • Chicken Drumsticks Club Size SALE: $5.65 avg.
  • Chicken Thighs Club Size SALE: $6.81
  • P'TIT QUÉBEC  Cheese 400g REG: $6.99 SALE $4.49
  • Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter 1 KG SALE: $5.99
  • Hellmann's Mayonnaise 890 ml REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.99

PHARMAPRIX (2 DAY SALE – SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

  • No Name Bacon SALE: $3.99
  • Miss Vickies Chips SALE: 2 x $7.00
  • Christie Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00
  • Eggs SALE: $3.29
  • Strawberries SALE: $3.99
  • PC Garden Salad / Coleslaw SALE: 2 x  $3.00

JEAN COUTU (MAY 25 – MAY 31)

  • BENADRYL, REACTINE selected products SALE: $10.99 - $22.99
  • Tylenol SALE: $18.99 - $21.99
  • Advil SALE: $8.49 - $9.99
  • Visine SALE: $8.99

PRICE COMPARISON

  • PEANUT BUTTER
    - METRO: $5.49 500g
    - SUPER C: $5.77 1kg
    - IGA: $5.77 1kg
    - PROVIGO: $5.99 1kg
    - MAXI: $5.99 1kg
    - WALMART: 2 x $12.00 750g – 1kg
     
  • STRAWBERRIES
    - SUPER C: $2.44
    - IGA: $2.99
    - MAXI: $3.99
    - PHARMAPRIX: $3.99
     
  • BACON
    - PHARMAPRIX: $3.99
    - PROVIGO: $4.99
     
  • HOT DOGS
    - METRO: 2 x $5.00
    - MAXI: $2.99
    - IGA: $2.99
