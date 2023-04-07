iHeartRadio
Brian's Grocery Bag: turkey, cheese, butter and more


Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.

Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Here are some deals to take advantage of this week:

METRO (Apr 6 – Apr 12)

  • Romaine Lettuce Hearts - 3 units per package: REG: $5.99, SALE: $2.99
  • BELLE GROVE Whole White Mushrooms – 227g: REG: $3.29, SALE: $1.99
  • CRACKER BARREL Cheese – 400g: REG: $10.49, SALE: $4.99
  • Lactantia Butter - 100g: REG: $8.99, SALE: $4.88
  • SIMPLY Orange Juice / Iced Tea – 100ml: REG: $6.49, SALE:$2.99           
  • BUTTERBALL Fresh Whole Turkey - 5-7 kg: $35.69 avg
  • BUTTERBALL Fresh Turkey - 3-5 kg: $21.96 avg
  • BUTTERBALL Frozen Seasoned Boneless Turkey Breast: $19.99

MAXI (Apr 6 – Apr 12)

  • PC Bacon: REG: $8.29, SALE: $4.44
  • Petit Quebec Cheese – 400g: REG: $5.99, SALE: $4.44
  • Pineapple: REG: $2.99, SALE: $1.44
  • IMPERIAL Margarine: REG: $6.99, SALE: $4.55        
  • SIMPLY Orange Juice– 100ml: REG: $4.00, SALE: $2.99
  • TROPICANA Orange Juice: REG: $4.29, SALE: $2.99      

WALMART (Apr 6 – Apr 12)

  • Butterball Seasoned Boneless Turkey: REG: $25.97, SALE: $17.97
  • Flamingo Fresh Whole Turkey: $35.00 avg
  • CRACKER BARREL Cheese - 400g: REG: $7.47, SALE: $4.97
  • Cashmere Bathroom Tissue: REG: $23.97, SALE: $14.97
  • Charmin Ultra Strong Bathroom Tissue – 30pk: REG: $30.98, SALE: $22.98              
  • SIMPLY Orange Juice – 2.63L: REG: $6.98, SALE: $4.97
  • SpongeTowels Ultra Paper Towels – 6pk: REG: $9.97, SALE: $5.97
  • Ninja 4-qt. Air Fryer: REG: $169.98, SALE: $99.98
  • Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single-Serve Coffee Maker: REG: $179.97, SALE: $89.97

PHARMAPRIX (2-Day Sale)

  • GRADE "A" Large White Eggs: SALE: $$3.29
  • NO NAME Butter: SALE: $4.49

IGA (Apr 6 – Apr 12)

  • Flamingo Fresh Whole Turkey - 5-7kg: $34.99 avg
  • CRACKER BARREL Cheese - 400g: REG: $9.99, SALE: $4.97
  • Lactantia Butter - 100g: REG: $8.19                                                  

SUPER C (Apr 6 – Apr 12)

  • CRACKER BARREL Cheese – 400g: REG: $8.79, SALE: $4.97
  • IRRESISTIBLES Juice - 1.65 L: REG: $4.79, SALE: $2.99
  • GENERAL MILLS Cereals: REG: $4.79, SALE: $3.33
  • Bag of Clementines - 2 LB: REG: $5.99, SALE: $2.99
  • Assorted Sweet Peppers – 4pk: REG: $5.99, SALE: $2.99

LOBLAWS (Apr 6 – Apr 12)

  • GRADE A Fresh Turkey – 5-7kg: $36.90 avg
  • GRADE A Fresh Turkey – 7-9kg: $49.20 avg

PRICE COMPARISON:

  • Turkey
    - Loblaws: GRADE A Fresh Turkey – 5-7kg: $36.90 avg
    - Loblaws: GRADE A Fresh Turkey – 7-9kg: $49.20 avg
    - IGA Flamingo Fresh Whole Turkey - 5-7kg: $34.99avg
    - Walmart: Butterball Seasoned Boneless Turkey: $17.97
    - Walmart: Flamingo Fresh Whole Turkey: $35.00 avg
    - Metro: BUTTERBALL Fresh Whole Turkey - 5-7 kg: $35.69 avg
    - Metro: BUTTERBALL Fresh Turkey - 3-5 kg: $21.96 avg
    - Metro: BUTTERBALL Frozen Seasoned Boneless Turkey Breast: $19.99
