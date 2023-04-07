Brian's Grocery Bag: turkey, cheese, butter and more
Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now with Aaron Rand & Natasha Hall.
Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian.
Here are some deals to take advantage of this week:
METRO (Apr 6 – Apr 12)
- Romaine Lettuce Hearts - 3 units per package: REG: $5.99, SALE: $2.99
- BELLE GROVE Whole White Mushrooms – 227g: REG: $3.29, SALE: $1.99
- CRACKER BARREL Cheese – 400g: REG: $10.49, SALE: $4.99
- Lactantia Butter - 100g: REG: $8.99, SALE: $4.88
- SIMPLY Orange Juice / Iced Tea – 100ml: REG: $6.49, SALE:$2.99
- BUTTERBALL Fresh Whole Turkey - 5-7 kg: $35.69 avg
- BUTTERBALL Fresh Turkey - 3-5 kg: $21.96 avg
- BUTTERBALL Frozen Seasoned Boneless Turkey Breast: $19.99
MAXI (Apr 6 – Apr 12)
- PC Bacon: REG: $8.29, SALE: $4.44
- Petit Quebec Cheese – 400g: REG: $5.99, SALE: $4.44
- Pineapple: REG: $2.99, SALE: $1.44
- IMPERIAL Margarine: REG: $6.99, SALE: $4.55
- SIMPLY Orange Juice– 100ml: REG: $4.00, SALE: $2.99
- TROPICANA Orange Juice: REG: $4.29, SALE: $2.99
WALMART (Apr 6 – Apr 12)
- Butterball Seasoned Boneless Turkey: REG: $25.97, SALE: $17.97
- Flamingo Fresh Whole Turkey: $35.00 avg
- CRACKER BARREL Cheese - 400g: REG: $7.47, SALE: $4.97
- Cashmere Bathroom Tissue: REG: $23.97, SALE: $14.97
- Charmin Ultra Strong Bathroom Tissue – 30pk: REG: $30.98, SALE: $22.98
- SIMPLY Orange Juice – 2.63L: REG: $6.98, SALE: $4.97
- SpongeTowels Ultra Paper Towels – 6pk: REG: $9.97, SALE: $5.97
- Ninja 4-qt. Air Fryer: REG: $169.98, SALE: $99.98
- Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single-Serve Coffee Maker: REG: $179.97, SALE: $89.97
PHARMAPRIX (2-Day Sale)
- GRADE "A" Large White Eggs: SALE: $$3.29
- NO NAME Butter: SALE: $4.49
IGA (Apr 6 – Apr 12)
- Flamingo Fresh Whole Turkey - 5-7kg: $34.99 avg
- CRACKER BARREL Cheese - 400g: REG: $9.99, SALE: $4.97
- Lactantia Butter - 100g: REG: $8.19
SUPER C (Apr 6 – Apr 12)
- CRACKER BARREL Cheese – 400g: REG: $8.79, SALE: $4.97
- IRRESISTIBLES Juice - 1.65 L: REG: $4.79, SALE: $2.99
- GENERAL MILLS Cereals: REG: $4.79, SALE: $3.33
- Bag of Clementines - 2 LB: REG: $5.99, SALE: $2.99
- Assorted Sweet Peppers – 4pk: REG: $5.99, SALE: $2.99
LOBLAWS (Apr 6 – Apr 12)
- GRADE A Fresh Turkey – 5-7kg: $36.90 avg
- GRADE A Fresh Turkey – 7-9kg: $49.20 avg
PRICE COMPARISON:
- Turkey
- Loblaws: GRADE A Fresh Turkey – 5-7kg: $36.90 avg
- Loblaws: GRADE A Fresh Turkey – 7-9kg: $49.20 avg
- IGA Flamingo Fresh Whole Turkey - 5-7kg: $34.99avg
- Walmart: Butterball Seasoned Boneless Turkey: $17.97
- Walmart: Flamingo Fresh Whole Turkey: $35.00 avg
- Metro: BUTTERBALL Fresh Whole Turkey - 5-7 kg: $35.69 avg
- Metro: BUTTERBALL Fresh Turkey - 3-5 kg: $21.96 avg
- Metro: BUTTERBALL Frozen Seasoned Boneless Turkey Breast: $19.99