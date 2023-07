Taste of the Caribbean returns to Montreal's Old Port this weekend and features food, beverages and music from Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, St. Vincent, Grenada and more.

Montreal Now's Brian Kowlessar caught up with Tropikàl chef Jae Anthony for a preview of this year's festival.

Taste of the Caribbean runs from July 6-9 at the Clock Tower Quai in Montreal's Old Port. More information at TOTC.ca.