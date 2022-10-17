CP Holiday Train returns to Montreal area for first time in three years
The CP Holiday Train will once again roll through Montreal and surrounding areas after a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Started in 1999, the Holiday Train is an initiative by Canadian Pacific to raise money and donations for food banks across the country.
The fully decorated train cars make multiple stops across Canada while another route serves stops in and around the United States. At each stop, one of several train cars is transformed into a mini stage where bands play a 30 minute mini-concert. In exchange, patrons are invited to drop off both non-perishable goods and monetary donations in support of local food banks.
This year's musical acts include Alan Doyle, Aysanbee, Brittany Kennell, Don Amero, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell.
Here are the scheduled stops in and around Montreal:
- Lac Megantic (Cartier between Lemieux and Maisonneuve)
November 24, 2022
Arrival: 12pm
Event time: 12:15-12:45pm
Performers: Brittany Kennell & Don Amero
- Sherbrooke (795 rue de la Rand)
November 24, 2022
Arrival: 4:45pm
Event Time: 5:00-5:30pm
Performers: Brittany Kennell & Don Amero
- Farnham (191 Victoria)
November 24, 2022
Arrival: 8:55pm
Event Time: 9:15-9:45pm
Peformers: Brittany Kennell & Don Amero
- Kahnawake (Old Malone Road, Adirondack JCT)
November 26, 2022
Arrival Time: 4:45pm
Event Time: 5:00-5:30pm
Performers: Lindsay Ell & Texas Hill
- Saint Constant (Crossing at Ste. Catherine EXO station)
November 26, 2022
Arrival Time: 5:50pm
Event Time: 6:00-6:30pm
Performers: Lindsay Ell & Texas Hill
- Delson (Old EXO Station, 1 ch. de la Gare)
November 26, 2022
Arrival Time: 6:45pm
Event Time: 6:55-7:20pm
Performers: Lindsay Ell & Texas Hill
- St. Mathieu (Ecole Jacques Barclay, 368 rue Principale)
November 26, 2022
Arrival Time: 7:40pm
Event Time: 6:55-7:20pm
Performers: Lindsay Ell & Texas Hill
- Lacolle (CP train station, 10 rue Ste. Marie)
November 26, 2022
Arrival Time: 8:50pm
Event Time: 9:00-9:30pm
Performers: Lindsay Ell & Texas Hill
- Montreal West (EXO Station, 7499 Harley)
November 27, 2022
Arrival Time: 6:45pm
Event Time: 7:00-7:30pm
Performers: Tenille Townes & Aysanbee
- Beaconsfield (EXO Station, 104 Elm Avenue)
November 27, 2022
Arrival Time: 8:20pm
Event Time: 8:30-9:00pm
Performers: Tenille Townes & Aysanbee
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Aysanabee, Brittany Kennell, Tenille Townes