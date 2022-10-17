CP Holiday Train returns to Montreal area for first time in three years

The CP Holiday Train will once again roll through Montreal and surrounding areas after a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Started in 1999, the Holiday Train is an initiative by Canadian Pacific to raise money and donations for food banks across the country.

The fully decorated train cars make multiple stops across Canada while another route serves stops in and around the United States. At each stop, one of several train cars is transformed into a mini stage where bands play a 30 minute mini-concert. In exchange, patrons are invited to drop off both non-perishable goods and monetary donations in support of local food banks.

This year's musical acts include Alan Doyle, Aysanbee, Brittany Kennell, Don Amero, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell.

Here are the scheduled stops in and around Montreal: