Here's how Montreal ranks on a list of best cities for drivers

A new list by RankingRoyals and CEOWORLD magazine has compiled the best cities for drivers.

The data was based on a number of factors including number of cars per capita, traffic congestion, road and public transport quality.

Calgary topped the list at number 1 while Ottawa and Vancouver came in at number 3 and 6 respectively.

Although Montreal did not make it into the top 10, it still made the list at number 28.

The ranking garnered a range of comments including, "Montreal? Really?" Another commenter mused, "Montreal is the best for those who love potholes."