Jon Eakes pays tribute to Dave Fisher

After a vacation off-grid (no TV, no radio, no internet, no cell phone), as I drove back into the world of instant communication, I learned that my good friend and partner Dave Fisher had passed away.

All too soon for a media monument 6 years my junior, but many years ahead of me in the skill of being so present on radio. TV I knew, as I could just show a lot and talk a little, but when Dave invited me into his Saturday morning world of radio, I was a new beginner. He had to teach me that no-one could see me gesturing with my hands and that I had to fully describe what I was showing to him. He taught me that I had to paint pictures with words, that I had to listen to the questions, that I had to race to a commercial break and then shut up.

For over 20 years, I spent every Saturday morning with Dave in the exciting adventure of live radio. Of all the people that I have done radio with over a 40-year career, Dave was not just an announcer keeping track of time, which he did very well so I didn't have to, but he tried things out on his own house, he got involved, he tested and challenged my ideas -- and as always, he made me better.

At least Dave got a few years of travel under his belt after his retirement. I always dreamed of having him show me his southern beaches someday, but he signed-off too soon -- or maybe I was just too slow.

Dave, I hope it is warm where you are.

Jon Eakes