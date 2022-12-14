New survey reveals Canadians' holiday movie preferences

As the cold weather rolls in across the country, Canadians are cozying up and getting into the festive spirit.



From miracles on a certain street to a really tall elf, Canadians love their Christmas movies—but one movie in particular comes out on top.



A recent Cineplex survey finds that no matter the province, all across Canada, people love their bumbling burglars as Home Alone ranked the top movie in each province



More specifically, the top-ranking movies in Quebec include Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.



Over two-thirds of Canadians (67 per cent) watch movies as part of their holiday traditions. The survey also found that 72 per cent of Canadians have enjoyed a movie at the theatre on Christmas Day, with 70 per cent visiting one on New Year's Day.



The survey also settled the age-old debate once and for all—is Die Hard is a holiday movie? Apparently not, as only about a third of Canadians (36 per cent) consider John McClaine a holiday hero.