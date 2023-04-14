The best advice Andrew Carter’s ever heard

CJAD 800 listener Audrey marked her daughter Sofia’s 18th birthday with some good advice: 18 things to keep in mind as she navigates adulthood. She sent in her list to the Andrew Carter Morning Show, so we are sharing it with you now… because you’re never too old to receive good advice.

Love yourself first. You are beautiful; never let anyone make you feel differently. Learn how to be happy in your own skin and to be content alone. Cry when you need to, and find strength in your tears. Always walk with your head up – confidence is attractive. Don’t be afraid to fail; that’s how you learn. No matter how much you love someone, love yourself more. Work and work harder; always make sure you can provide for yourself. Volunteer! Good deeds bring happiness. You get to write your own story: fill the pages with happiness. If you find a real friend, hold on to them - no matter how far away they may be. Not every problem is the end of the world. Words can build bridges or burn them, so choose them wisely. Learn the word ‘no’ and don’t be afraid to use it without guilt. Some women are just mean. Keep your chin up and walk away. Don’t judge anyone, but expect to be judged. You are no one’s property. Don’t ever chase a man… the right one will find you.

Take life one day at a time. You have no control over yesterday or tomorrow. All you have is this moment right now, so seize it. And remember: you are enough.