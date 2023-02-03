iHeartRadio
WATCH: Fred La Marmotte's death makes it onto US late night television


fredcolbert

News broke this week that Quebec's weather-predicting groundhog Fred La Marmotte died leading up to Groundhog Day on February 2.

Native of Val d'Espoir, Que., Fred's handlers estimate the rodent was at least 14 years old.

The news of Fred's death garnered mixed reactions on social media.

 

The ultimate commentary on the news of Fred's demise came from none other than late night TV host Stephen Colbert. Watch:

 

 

