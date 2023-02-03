WATCH: Fred La Marmotte's death makes it onto US late night television

News broke this week that Quebec's weather-predicting groundhog Fred La Marmotte died leading up to Groundhog Day on February 2.

Native of Val d'Espoir, Que., Fred's handlers estimate the rodent was at least 14 years old.

The news of Fred's death garnered mixed reactions on social media.

It is with a heavy heart that I receive the news that Fred La Marmotte was discovered dead this morning before being able to make a useless prediction. — John Moore (@MooreintheAM) February 2, 2023

The groundhog that predicts the end of winter here in Quebec, Fred la Marmotte ... um, died. Hours before he was due to appear.



I'm sure that bodes well ... pic.twitter.com/iVfKaMFzp1 — Laura Keating (@LoreKeating) February 2, 2023

RIP 'Fred la Marmotte', a Quebec groundhog who was found dead hours before a local Groundhog Day ceremony.



So I guess the question Canadians oughta be asking themselves is: does this mean winter is never going to end?! pic.twitter.com/OS7WdhnrcH — Niall Bradley (@Niall_Diarmuid) February 3, 2023

Quebec: *Looks to groundhog for prediction*

Quebec's groundhog: *dies*https://t.co/32az48YQAq — Pie 'Meat Corners' Gopher (@piegopher) February 2, 2023

The ultimate commentary on the news of Fred's demise came from none other than late night TV host Stephen Colbert. Watch: