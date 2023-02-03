iHeartRadio
Why Delissio pizzas and other Nestle products will disappear from Canadian stores


Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months.

The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.

The company says it is focusing on categories that support long-term business growth, including confectionary, coffee, ice cream, premium water and pet food.

Nestle Canada president and CEO John Carmichael says this decision will allow the company to further invest in the categories it's prioritizing.

The company does not manufacture these products in Canada, so no manufacturing facilities in Canada will be affected.

Nestle says it will work with its retail partners to facilitate the exit of these products from stores.

News

