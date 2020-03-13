$100,000 Name That Sound #2 Guesses
The SECOND $100,000 Name That Sound has not been guessed yet!
Here are all the incorrect guesses so far:
Friday, March 13:
1:30 PM - Tyler guessed "scraping your windshield off with a snow brush"
2:30 PM - Cameron guessed 'letting air out of a tire'
3:30 PM - Clay guessed 'shovelling snow off the driveway'
4:30 PM - Catrina guessed 'grinding a pepper grinder'
5:30 PM - Jason guessed 'spraying an aerosol can'
6:30 PM - Nick guessed 'dragging a chair across the floor'
7:30 PM - Rae guessed 'ripping velcro'
The Cashpot is current at: $850
Next chance to Name That Sound and WIN FREE MONEY is Monday, March 16 at 6:30AM with Jesse & JD!
