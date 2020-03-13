$100,000 Name That Sound #2 Guesses

The SECOND $100,000 Name That Sound has not been guessed yet!

Here are all the incorrect guesses so far:

Friday, March 13:

1:30 PM - Tyler guessed "scraping your windshield off with a snow brush"

2:30 PM - Cameron guessed 'letting air out of a tire'

3:30 PM - Clay guessed 'shovelling snow off the driveway'

4:30 PM - Catrina guessed 'grinding a pepper grinder'

5:30 PM - Jason guessed 'spraying an aerosol can'

6:30 PM - Nick guessed 'dragging a chair across the floor'

7:30 PM - Rae guessed 'ripping velcro'

The Cashpot is current at: $850

Next chance to Name That Sound and WIN FREE MONEY is Monday, March 16 at 6:30AM with Jesse & JD!