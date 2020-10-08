iHeartRadio

$100,000 Name That Sound #3 Guesses

100k Name That Sound Incorrect Guesses Trending CJAY 92 Calgary

The THIRD $100,000 Name That Sound has not been guessed yet! Check out all the incorrect guesses inside.

Here are all the incorrect guesses so far:

Thursday, October 8:

2:30 PM - Katherine guessed 'an airplaine toilet flushing'
3:30 PM - Jennifer guessed 'a pull string on a weed-eater'
4:30 PM - Mall Walker guessed 'mall toilet flushing'
5:30 PM - Adam guessed 'vending machine'
6:30 PM - Meghan guessed 'soda stream'
7:30 PM - James guessed 'blowin the paper off a straw'

The Cashpot is current at: $800
Next chance to Name That Sound and WIN FREE MONEY is Thursday, October 8 at 6:30AM with Jesse and JD!!

 

