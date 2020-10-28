$100,000 Name That Sound #4 Guesses

The FOURTH $100,000 Name That Sound has not been guessed yet!

Here are all the incorrect guesses so far:

Wednesday, October 28:



8:30 AM - Steve guessed 'steak hitting the cutting board'

9:30 AM - Bert guessed 'using a stapler'

10:30 AM - Kellan guessed "hitting a squash ball"

11:30 AM - Cody guessed "a car door slamming shut"

12:30 PM - Chantel guessed "a door locking"

1:30 PM - Andrea guessed "an oscillating door swinging closed"

2:30 PM - Neil guessed 'when you shut off a TV and it goes fuzzy'

3:30 PM - Amanda guessed 'squeezing a ketchup bottle'

4:30 PM - Martin guessed 'a door closing'

5:30 PM -





The Cashpot is current at: $950

Next chance to Name That Sound and WIN FREE MONEY is Wednesday, October 28 at 5:30PM with Reaper!