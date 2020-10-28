$100,000 Name That Sound #4 Guesses
The FOURTH $100,000 Name That Sound has not been guessed yet!
Here are all the incorrect guesses so far:
Wednesday, October 28:
8:30 AM - Steve guessed 'steak hitting the cutting board'
9:30 AM - Bert guessed 'using a stapler'
10:30 AM - Kellan guessed "hitting a squash ball"
11:30 AM - Cody guessed "a car door slamming shut"
12:30 PM - Chantel guessed "a door locking"
1:30 PM - Andrea guessed "an oscillating door swinging closed"
2:30 PM - Neil guessed 'when you shut off a TV and it goes fuzzy'
3:30 PM - Amanda guessed 'squeezing a ketchup bottle'
4:30 PM - Martin guessed 'a door closing'
5:30 PM -
The Cashpot is current at: $950
Next chance to Name That Sound and WIN FREE MONEY is Wednesday, October 28 at 5:30PM with Reaper!
