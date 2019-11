$100,000 Name That Sound #8 Guesses

The EIGHTH $100,000 Name That Sound has not been guessed yet!

Here are all the incorrect guesses so far:

Tuesday, November 19:

6:30 AM - Brad guessed "pouring a glass of water"

7:30 AM - Matt guessed 'water boiling'

8:30 AM - Jacob guessed 'spraying windshielf washer fluid'

9:30 AM - Will guessed 'filling a balloon with air'

10:30 AM - Sonny guessed "spraying silly string"

11:30 AM - Tamara guessed "sluring soup out of a spoon"

12:30 PM - Jaylene guessed "frying butter in a pan"

1:30 PM - Gabe guessed "an automatic water dispenser"

2:30 PM - Katie guessed 'a milk frother'

3:30 PM - Nick guessed 'someone taking a sip of coffee'

4:30 PM - Tracy guessed 'a baby rattle'

5:30 PM - Terry guessed 'rain coming down'

6:30 PM - Syd guessed 'the laundry machine starting with water pouring in'

7:30 PM - Calvin guessed 'rain hitting the hood of a car'



The Cashpot is current at: $1200

Next chance to Name That Sound and WIN FREE MONEY is Wednesday, November 20th at 6:30AM with Jesse & JD!