iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience

BeyondVanGogh_1256x500

Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” is coming to Calgary’s STARRY NIGHT PAVILION at MCMAHON STADIUM one of Calgary’s iconic locations starting JUNE 3. Opening for a limited engagement Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio. This immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience.

TRENDING

More Trending