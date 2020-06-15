iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

It's a Real Gem

king_rebecca

We absolutely love our BBQ, its just-... Oh wait, we only have a dinky George Foreman!

  • king_jessie

    Garage garbage pile

    We have finally flipped our backyard so we need something to show off! This thing is so busted up to has to hide in the garage
  • king_brian

    Tired and unreliable

    Staying at home cooking for the family has become a very important part of our day!
  • king_carla

    Grillmate

    Mine is a rusty piece of crap!! The guts are falling out of it and I have to use a grill mat to cook on so we don?t get some kind of toxic poisoning