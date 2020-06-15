Tired and unreliable Staying at home cooking for the family has become a very important part of our day! Garage garbage pile We have finally flipped our backyard so we need something to show off! This thing is so busted up to has to hide in the garage Grillmate Mine is a rusty piece of crap!! The guts are falling out of it and I have to use a grill mat to cook on so we don?t get some kind of toxic poisoning Flying BBQ Our BBQ when flying of the deck during a wind storm. We would like to open the BBQ (which has no handle right now) without burning ourselves! Also one of the shelf broke off on it trip down the stair. We are in desperate need of a new BBQ CJAY rock