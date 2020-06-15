iHeartRadio

Join Now

Exclusive VIP Pre-sales, contests and more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
80 Patina Rise SW Calgary AB T3H 2W4  -   (403) 240-5800  -   webmaster@cjay92.com  -   webmaster@cjay92.com
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

Tired and unreliable

king_brian

Staying at home cooking for the family has become a very important part of our day!

  • king_jessie

    Garage garbage pile

    We have finally flipped our backyard so we need something to show off! This thing is so busted up to has to hide in the garage
  • king_carla

    Grillmate

    Mine is a rusty piece of crap!! The guts are falling out of it and I have to use a grill mat to cook on so we don?t get some kind of toxic poisoning
  • king_julie

    Flying BBQ

    Our BBQ when flying of the deck during a wind storm. We would like to open the BBQ (which has no handle right now) without burning ourselves! Also one of the shelf broke off on it trip down the stair. We are in desperate need of a new BBQ CJAY rock