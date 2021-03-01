Papa Roach's Greatest Hits Prize Pack

CJAY 92 ROCKS PAPA ROACH with the release of Papa Roach's Greatest Hits Vol.2 - The Better Noise Years!

Enter below for your chance to win 1 of 10 Papa Roach's Greatest Hits Prize Packs, each including:

Papa Roach's Greatest Hits Vol.2 - The Better Noise Years Vinyl + digital download

Playing Cards

Tote Bag

Notebook

Record Player Slip

Papa Roach's Greatest Hits Vol.2 - The Better Noise Years

Coming March 19 and celebrating 10 years with Better Noise Music, Papa Roach’s Greatest Hits Vol.2- The Better Noise Years - features 21 tracks and comprises 12 of the top 10 hits from 2010-2019. The album consists of various songs from the five albums that were created with Better Noise Music including: Time for Annihilation, On The Record & On The Road, The Connection, F.E.A.R, Crooked Teeth, and finally Who Do You Trust? It features the smash song "Help" and “Born For Greatness” from their 2017 release and has been certified Gold by the RIAA, selling over 500,000 copies in the United States and gold in Canada. The album features seven songs that are either remixed, acoustic and one that has a feature.

Pre-Save your own copy of Papa Roach's Greatest Hits Vol.2 HERE!