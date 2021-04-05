Jesse & JD's 50/50
Incorrect data type passed through checkDataType macro!
Expected : astral.layout.element.base.event.BaseEventData
But received : $data.class.name
Incorrect data type passed through checkDataType macro!
Expected : astral.layout.element.base.event.BaseEventData
But received : $data.class.name
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That SoundName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 6pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
Funny 1060AM's Stand-up Comedy MadnessHelp us crown the funniest Stand-up Comedian and you could win $500 CASH!