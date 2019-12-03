A Couple Bought This Car For $100...Then Sold It To Elon Musk For $1 MILLION?!

I’m not sure how familiar you are with your James Bond films, but I came across this yesterday, and thought it was pretty rad. Apparently, the 1977 movie ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ starred Roger Moore as Bond, and featured a pretty cool car, one that doubled as a submarine.

That car is a 1976 Lotus Espirit. And you know who loves it? Elon Musk, who patterned his new Tesla truck after it.

Cybertruck design influenced partly by The Spy Who Loved Me https://t.co/HKBzxFNfzm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2019

Stay with me, this’ll all make sense. I’m not just sharing fun facts from Elon Musk’s life with you. No, this car/submarine is important, because there were eight of them used in the making of the Bond movie. And only one could actually swim. That car was bought by a couple in Long Island in 1989, in a blind auction. They bought a storage locker for about $100, with no idea what was inside.

After opening it, underneath a blanket, was this Lotus Espirit, and the amphibious one, at that. But it gets better! The couple had never seen a Bond movie, apparently. After going out and renting, ‘the Spy Who Loved Me’, they realized what they’d picked up for $100. After restoring it, years later, they found a buyer for the Lotus. His name was Elon, and he paid almost $1,000,000 for it: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/12/01/couple-paid-100-for-car-elon-musk-bought-it-from-them-for-6-figures.html

So cool. And, it might make you think twice if you’re ever presented with the option to buy a storage locker.