A Couple Bought This Car For $100...Then Sold It To Elon Musk For $1 MILLION?!
I’m not sure how familiar you are with your James Bond films, but I came across this yesterday, and thought it was pretty rad. Apparently, the 1977 movie ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ starred Roger Moore as Bond, and featured a pretty cool car, one that doubled as a submarine.
That car is a 1976 Lotus Espirit. And you know who loves it? Elon Musk, who patterned his new Tesla truck after it.
Cybertruck design influenced partly by The Spy Who Loved Me https://t.co/HKBzxFNfzm— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2019
Stay with me, this’ll all make sense. I’m not just sharing fun facts from Elon Musk’s life with you. No, this car/submarine is important, because there were eight of them used in the making of the Bond movie. And only one could actually swim. That car was bought by a couple in Long Island in 1989, in a blind auction. They bought a storage locker for about $100, with no idea what was inside.
After opening it, underneath a blanket, was this Lotus Espirit, and the amphibious one, at that. But it gets better! The couple had never seen a Bond movie, apparently. After going out and renting, ‘the Spy Who Loved Me’, they realized what they’d picked up for $100. After restoring it, years later, they found a buyer for the Lotus. His name was Elon, and he paid almost $1,000,000 for it: https://www.cnbc.com/2019/12/01/couple-paid-100-for-car-elon-musk-bought-it-from-them-for-6-figures.html
So cool. And, it might make you think twice if you’re ever presented with the option to buy a storage locker.
So, apparently one of the main inspirations for the Cybertruck, aside from Blade Runner as Elon mentioned, was the 70's Lotus Esprit, specificially the one from the Bond film "The Spy who Loved Me" and I'll be honest, I can kinda see the resemblance. pic.twitter.com/6rGCX1yuWB— Jacob Hill (@JacobTheHill) November 22, 2019
