A Pantera Reunion! Well, Kinda. A Half Pantera Reunion?

The good news? Pantera is reuniting. The bad news? There's only two members remaining...so is this really a reunion?

As we reported here in July, surviving members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown signed with an agency to book a tour.

Anselmo recently spoke to The Pit:

"Dimebag and Vince always wanted this band to be a legacy band, to be massive, to be our own conduit to success, simply put." "I think Dime and Vince — I know Dime and Vince — would want the legacy and the name of Pantera to go on and on and on and in everybody's damn face. I know that for sure. Abso-fucking-utely, dude. That would be their biggest dream."

In place of Dimebag Darrell on guitar? Zakk Wylde, apparently.

And Charlie Benante from Anthrax on drums, in place of Vinnie Paul.

Zakk confirmed it, but wouldn't call it a reunion:

As for what that might look/sound like?

There is a bit of footage of Zakk jumping onstage with 3/4s of Pantera a few years ago.

Last thing: did not realize until yesterday that Pantera's last ever tour included a stop in Calgary. Kinda cool, as pointed out by Rockaholic Eric Wilhite.