Another Big Week For NFTs From Slipknot, Zion Williamson, and ...Charmin Toilet Paper?
This NFT thing isn’t going away, you guys.
After we told you on Monday about Matt Tkachuk being the first hockey player to get in on the non-fungible token game, there was plenty more notable NFT action this week.
Clown from Slipknot.
This clip has been minted as an exclusive #NFT and will be retired from any future use.— M. Shawn Crahan (@MShawnCrahan) March 30, 2021
The 1/1 piece features original audio and is currently up for auction through April 2nd on @ourZORA here: https://t.co/pR59pHjM5Y pic.twitter.com/FC5cl2uYYz
Zion Williamson and Slam! teamed up for one.
We partnered with our guy @ZionWilliamson for an NFT release featuring two classic SLAM covers and a digital basketball. 🏆 ⛓— SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 31, 2021
Drop is this FRIDAY. https://t.co/PeVqU9f1wE pic.twitter.com/WeK5BegAqK
The biggest pop star in the world decided to offer one up.
Excited to announce that my first NFT drop is taking place on Saturday at 2:00 pm EST on @niftygateway. The collection will feature new music and limited edition art. I developed the artwork with Strange Loop Studios pic.twitter.com/627BO4JekK— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 31, 2021
Charmin toilet paper wants in.
Introducing NFT(P) by Charmin.🎨— Charmin (@Charmin) March 17, 2021
Sometimes a better bathroom experience goes beyond the seat, that’s why were rolling out the first-ever NFT art by a toilet paper brand!
Bid on the digital art using the link below. All proceeds donated to @directrelief!https://t.co/hZkNwEWbDG pic.twitter.com/uJgWtPQDvy
Oh, and a Canadian designer sold a digital house on Mars, for $616,132. Yes, really.
Might be time for some Jesse & JD NFTs, for the Kids Fund or something.
now for sale: Jesse & JD NFTs.— JD 🥃 (@JDfromCJAY) March 19, 2021
Still confused? All good, me too. Here’s a decent read on non-fungible tokens, and why they could be a really good thing for rock artists.
