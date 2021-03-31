Another Big Week For NFTs From Slipknot, Zion Williamson, and ...Charmin Toilet Paper?

This NFT thing isn’t going away, you guys.

After we told you on Monday about Matt Tkachuk being the first hockey player to get in on the non-fungible token game, there was plenty more notable NFT action this week.

Clown from Slipknot.

This clip has been minted as an exclusive #NFT and will be retired from any future use.



The 1/1 piece features original audio and is currently up for auction through April 2nd on @ourZORA here: https://t.co/pR59pHjM5Y pic.twitter.com/FC5cl2uYYz — M. Shawn Crahan (@MShawnCrahan) March 30, 2021

Zion Williamson and Slam! teamed up for one.

We partnered with our guy @ZionWilliamson for an NFT release featuring two classic SLAM covers and a digital basketball. 🏆 ⛓



Drop is this FRIDAY. https://t.co/PeVqU9f1wE pic.twitter.com/WeK5BegAqK — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 31, 2021

The biggest pop star in the world decided to offer one up.

Excited to announce that my first NFT drop is taking place on Saturday at 2:00 pm EST on @niftygateway. The collection will feature new music and limited edition art. I developed the artwork with Strange Loop Studios pic.twitter.com/627BO4JekK — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 31, 2021

Charmin toilet paper wants in.

Introducing NFT(P) by Charmin.🎨



Sometimes a better bathroom experience goes beyond the seat, that’s why were rolling out the first-ever NFT art by a toilet paper brand!



Bid on the digital art using the link below. All proceeds donated to @directrelief!https://t.co/hZkNwEWbDG pic.twitter.com/uJgWtPQDvy — Charmin (@Charmin) March 17, 2021

Oh, and a Canadian designer sold a digital house on Mars, for $616,132. Yes, really.

Might be time for some Jesse & JD NFTs, for the Kids Fund or something.

Still confused? All good, me too. Here’s a decent read on non-fungible tokens, and why they could be a really good thing for rock artists.