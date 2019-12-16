ATTENTION, UGLY PEOPLE: Amazon Wants YOU For Their Lord of the Rings TV Show!

Congratulations to anyone who’s ugly and reads this blog! I’ve got a job for you! Well, actually, Amazon does. They’re filming that Lord of the Rings TV series in New Zealand right now, and need extras. More specifically, ugly extras. The Talento talent agency has put the word out, looking for, in their words…

The upcoming Amazon Original series based on THE LORD OF THE RINGS. We are looking for a mix of people of all ages, genders/other from multi-racial backgrounds with interesting character faces and physicality’s. These are for Background and Featured Performer roles: EXAMPLES OF PEOPLE WE ARE LOOKING FOR... Character Faces (Earthy, Weathered, Dark Skin Tonnes, Missing teeth, Wonderful Noses etc etc) Bearded Hairy Biker Men/Woman/Other Lean Tall Androgynous Looks Beautiful, Fair Fine boned Faces TALL People - 6” ++ TALLER People 6”8 ++ Small People – 4”6 to 4”11 Musicians

Another post from another Aussie talent agency seems to be looking for similar traits in extras:

If you think you’re ugly enough to be an orc, dwarf, or hobbit, here’s some more info on the casting call, which is now “urgent”, apparently: https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainment/tv-radio/117472782/lord-of-the-rings-tv-series-casting-call-now-urgent

Things are really looking up for us ugly folk!