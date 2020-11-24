iHeartRadio

Be A “Chief Holiday Cheermeister”, And Get Paid $2500 To Watch 25 Christmas Movies In 25 Days!

REV_Holiday-Movie-Dream-Job_1.1-hero-1024x449

Well, this doesn’t sound like a bad gig. 

Unless you’re a total Grinch, getting paid to watch Christmas movies wouldn’t suck. Especially when it only requires watching 25 holiday flicks, in 25 days, paying a cool $2500. Oh, and you’d also get some sweet perks.

reviews.org is the website looking to hire, a “Chief Holiday Cheermeister” as they call it, and you’ve got until December 4th to apply. The movies?

  • Home Alone
  • Frosty the Snowman
  • The Santa Clause
  • Elf
  • Klaus
  • A Christmas Story
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
  • Rise of the Guardians
  • The Polar Express
  • A Christmas Carol
  • The Holiday
  • Christmas with the Kranks
  • National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
  • Arthur Christmas
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967)
  • The Grinch (2018)
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • It’s a Wonderful Life
  • Jingle All the Way
  • A Charlie Brown Christmas
  • Deck the Halls
  • Love Actually
  • Last Holiday
  • Four Christmases
  • The Muppet Christmas Carol

And the compensation?

As our Chief Holiday Cheermeister (put this prestigious title on your resume), you’re going to get $2,500 of cold hard cash (well … probably a direct deposit).

And that’s not all! (Cue the holiday infomercial.) We’ll give you gift cards to cover a one-year subscription to the following streaming services:

  • Netflix
  • Hulu
  • Disney+
  • Amazon Prime
  • HBO Max
  • Apple TV+
  • Hallmark Movies Now

And you get unlimited hot cocoa breaks and a fast-tracked application to the “nice” list.

If you wanna apply, you can do that HERE

