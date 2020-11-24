Be A “Chief Holiday Cheermeister”, And Get Paid $2500 To Watch 25 Christmas Movies In 25 Days!

Well, this doesn’t sound like a bad gig.

Unless you’re a total Grinch, getting paid to watch Christmas movies wouldn’t suck. Especially when it only requires watching 25 holiday flicks, in 25 days, paying a cool $2500. Oh, and you’d also get some sweet perks.

reviews.org is the website looking to hire, a “Chief Holiday Cheermeister” as they call it, and you’ve got until December 4th to apply. The movies?

Home Alone

Frosty the Snowman

The Santa Clause

Elf

Klaus

A Christmas Story

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rise of the Guardians

The Polar Express

A Christmas Carol

The Holiday

Christmas with the Kranks

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Arthur Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967)

(1967) The Grinch (2018)

(2018) Miracle on 34th Street

It’s a Wonderful Life

Jingle All the Way

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Deck the Halls

Love Actually

Last Holiday

Four Christmases

The Muppet Christmas Carol

And the compensation?

As our Chief Holiday Cheermeister (put this prestigious title on your resume), you’re going to get $2,500 of cold hard cash (well … probably a direct deposit). And that’s not all! (Cue the holiday infomercial.) We’ll give you gift cards to cover a one-year subscription to the following streaming services: Netflix

Hulu

Disney+

Amazon Prime

HBO Max

Apple TV+

Hallmark Movies Now And you get unlimited hot cocoa breaks and a fast-tracked application to the “nice” list.

If you wanna apply, you can do that HERE.