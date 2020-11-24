Be A “Chief Holiday Cheermeister”, And Get Paid $2500 To Watch 25 Christmas Movies In 25 Days!
Well, this doesn’t sound like a bad gig.
Unless you’re a total Grinch, getting paid to watch Christmas movies wouldn’t suck. Especially when it only requires watching 25 holiday flicks, in 25 days, paying a cool $2500. Oh, and you’d also get some sweet perks.
reviews.org is the website looking to hire, a “Chief Holiday Cheermeister” as they call it, and you’ve got until December 4th to apply. The movies?
- Home Alone
- Frosty the Snowman
- The Santa Clause
- Elf
- Klaus
- A Christmas Story
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- Rise of the Guardians
- The Polar Express
- A Christmas Carol
- The Holiday
- Christmas with the Kranks
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- Arthur Christmas
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1967)
- The Grinch (2018)
- Miracle on 34th Street
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- Jingle All the Way
- A Charlie Brown Christmas
- Deck the Halls
- Love Actually
- Last Holiday
- Four Christmases
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
And the compensation?
As our Chief Holiday Cheermeister (put this prestigious title on your resume), you’re going to get $2,500 of cold hard cash (well … probably a direct deposit).
And that’s not all! (Cue the holiday infomercial.) We’ll give you gift cards to cover a one-year subscription to the following streaming services:
- Netflix
- Hulu
- Disney+
- Amazon Prime
- HBO Max
- Apple TV+
- Hallmark Movies Now
And you get unlimited hot cocoa breaks and a fast-tracked application to the “nice” list.
If you wanna apply, you can do that HERE.
